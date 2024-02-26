Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alphonso Davies wants Los Blancos move; club eyeing Juanlu, and more - February 26, 2024

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25) in La Liga. Luka Modric scored the only goal of the game to secure all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is keen to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Sevilla right-back Juanlu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 26, 2024:

Alphonso Davies wants Real Madrid move

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to AS.

The Canadian left-back is among the finest in his position in the world but hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season. Davies has appeared 27 times across competitions this campaign for Bayern Munich, registering one goal and three assists.

Despite his recent struggles, the player’s stock remains high. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and see him as the ideal candidate for the left-back position at the club.

Ancelotti recently labelled Ferland Mendy as the best in the world, but speculation is ripe regarding the Frenchman’s future. Los Blancos reportedly want Davies to take his place and are eyeing an opportunity this summer.

The Canadian enters the final year of his contract with the Bavarians at the end of this season. The Bundesliga champions are looking to extend his stay, but Davies hasn’t obliged yet.

The situation is working to the La Liga giants’ advantage, as Bayern will be forced to consider an exit unless the player signs a new deal.

Los Blancos eyeing Juanlu

Juanlu has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Juanlu, according to AS. The Spanish right-back has been very impressive for Sevilla this season, and his efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who is in the twilight of his career. Juanlu could be a fine replacement for his compatriot. The 20-year-old is a first-team regular for Sevilla, appearing 29 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and three assists.

He's assured at the back and has an attacking adventure that would suit Ancelotti’s set-up. The Spaniard’s age also makes him a fabulous option for the La Liga giants to consider. Juanlu is under contract with Sevilla till 2026, so he's expected to cost a decent fee.

Real Madrid trust Arda Guler

Arda Guler has been a disappointment so far at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are confident that Arda Guler will find his feet at the club, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Turkish attacking midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce last summer with a huge reputation. However, his time with the club hasn’t gone as per plans. Guler missed the first half of the season with injury and has struggled to get into the starting XI since returning to fitness.

The 19-year-old has appeared just five times across competitions for Los Blancos, starting once. He's yet to complete 90 minutes for the club, adding to speculation regarding his future. Recent reports have suggested that AC Milan are eyeing the teenager with interest and want him on loan.

While such a move cannot be ruled out, it will only happen at the La Liga leaders’ terms. Real Madrid trust the player to come good and are willing to give him a suitable environment to help him realise his potential.