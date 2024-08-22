Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Andriy Lunin planning to stay, Los Blancos suffer Aymeric Laporta blow, and more - August 22, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together plans for their upcoming La Liga clash against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 25. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to pick up a win after dropping points against Mallorca last weekend.

Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin is planning to stay with Los Blancos beyond this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Aymeric Laporte this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 22, 2024.

Andriy Lunin planning to stay

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is planning to see out his contract with Real Madrid, according to SPORT. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Lunin was outstanding for Los Blancos last season, stepping up to help deal with Thibaut Courtois' injury. The La Liga giants had signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last summer to fill in for the Belgian. However, the Ukrainian pushed the Spaniard down the pecking order as the season progressed.

Unfortunately, Lunin was relegated to the bench once Courtois returned to full fitness in the final weeks of the campaign. The 25-year-old is understandably frustrated by the situation. Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and have already offered him a new contract.

However, the Ukrainian is yet to respond to their proposal. Los Blancos are now ready to let the player leave for €20-25m this summer. There was talk of a swap deal involving Kepa and Lunin, with the Blues previously eyeing him with interest. But those rumours have gone cold of late. The 25-year-old has decided to run down his contract and leave as a free agent in 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Aymeric Laporta blow

Aymeric Laporte

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Aymeric Laporte this summer. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Nassr want more than €20m to let the Spain international leave.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new defender following Nacho Fernandez's exit at the end of last season. The La Liga giants are seeking cost-effective options and have Laporte on their radar.

The 30-year-old is apparently eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as well. It has been mentioned that Real Madrid are ready to sign the player but only if he is available for free.

It was previously reported that Laporte is willing to terminate his contract with the Saudi club to facilitate a deal this summer. However, Al-Nassr have no intentions of letting him off the hook so easily. They will only consider his departure for a fair price this year and as such, he is unlikely to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nico Paz wanted in Serie A

Nico Paz is wanted in Italy

Serie A outfit Como have submitted a €6-7m offer for Nico Paz this summer, according to The Athletic. The Argentinean midfielder is highly rated at Real Madrid and has been impressive for the youth side of late.

However, with a plethora of midfield options available to Carlo Ancelotti, the 19-year-old is unlikely to break into the first team squad any time soon. Los Blancos are willing to consider offers for him this year. While they initially valued him at €10m, the La Liga giants are now ready to let him go for less.

Paz is yet to agree to personal terms with Como, but the Italian club are optimistic about their chances of getting a deal across the line.

