Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger a great signing for Los Blancos, says former player; Bayern Munich forward prioritising move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 4 June 2022

Real Madrid are determined to improve their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already brought in Antonio Rudiger to shore up his backline and is likely to sanction a few more signings.

Meanwhile, Frank Laboeuf believes Rudiger is a great signing for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, a Bayern Munich forward is prioritising a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4 June 2022:

Antonio Rudiger is a great signing for Real Madrid, says Frank Laboeuf

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea at the end of thr month.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Laboeuf believes Antonio Rudiger is a great signing for Real Madrid.

The German defender has agreed to join Los Blancos on a Bosman move after his current contract with the Blues expires this month.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laboeuf said that Rudiger’s arrival would strengthen Ancelotti’s backline.

“It is very bad news for the Blues and I am very sad seeing him leaving the club, but I completely understand that he wants to fulfil his dream, and it is only fair to see him going to Real Madrid who, definitely for me, needs someone of his talent to be alongside either (Eder) Militao or (David) Alaba,” said Laboeuf.

He continued:

“I think it is going to be more Alaba but it is a real plus for Real Madrid. They are going to be more stabilised at the back which has been a problem lately for them, even if in the Champions League final they were stronger in that matter. It is a great signing for Real Madrid and I want to wish him good luck because he is a very good person.”

Former Venezuelan international Alejandro Moreno, who was also part of the show, said that Rudiger’s arrival could push David Alaba to left-back.

“I think Militao has been very good for Real Madrid this season. So I don’t know that automatically Rudiger takes his position. There is a scenario where perhaps Alaba goes out to the left-hand side and Rudiger and Militao play together,” said Moreno.

He added:

“I can also make the argument that Militao was as good as he was this season because he had the calming influence and the brains of Alaba next to him."

He continued:

"If Alaba goes out to the left-hand side, do you then lose that between Militao and Rudiger who have a similar profile in terms of their style of play?"

Moreno concluded:

"You need one guy who can be the runner and be physical, and the other guy who is more of a positional guy, Alaba seems to be the positional guy, Militao seems to be the guy willing to do the physical part.”

Serge Gnabry prioritising move to Santiago Bernabeu

Serge Gnabry could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Serge Gnabry wants to join Real Madrid this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German international is locked in a contract standoff with Bayern Munich right now. Gnabry's current deal expires next summer, and the Bavarians have offered him an extension.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich's latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks.

(Source: BILD)



(Source: BILD) Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks.(Source: BILD) 🚨 Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks.(Source: BILD) https://t.co/OSc9GIFeYz

However, the 26-year-old is unimpressed by the terms presented and is considering his future.

The Bundesliga giants could be forced to cash in on Gnabry if he refuses to sign a new deal. The German forward is planning to explore greener pastures and has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have already identified him as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe and would be willing to dive for him should the opportunity arise.

Los Blancos deny submitting offer for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is available on a Bosman move this summer.

Real Madrid are not interested in Paul Pogba, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants are looking to bolster their midfield this summer but have not included the Frenchman among their targets. Los Blancos have identified Aurelien Tchouameni as their preferred option. However, even if they miss out on the 22-year-old, the club will not turn to Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder is all set to leave Old Trafford this summer at the end of his contract. Pogba is wanted by quite a few clubs around Europe and reportedly has a few offers on the table.

However, Los Blancos are not among his suitors and have not submitted an offer for him yet.

