Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger opens up on joining Los Blancos; Luka Modric extends stay at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 9 June 2022

Real Madrid won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Supercopa de Espana last season. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti remains eager to upgrade his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger has opened up about joining Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9 June 2022:

Antonio Rudiger opens up on joining Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger is all set to leave Chelsea on a Bosman move.

Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he is proud to be a part of the Real Madrid family.

The German defender will move to Los Blancos as a free agent when his Chelsea contract expires this month. The Blues were eager to hold on to the 29-year-old, but he had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Marca, Rudiger shed light on beginning a new chapter in his career.

“I'm very proud and I still don't realise what this all means, because I haven't even been to Madrid yet. I will go with all my family as soon as I finish with the German national team, and then I think I will finally realise what signing for Real Madrid means,” said Rudiger.

He continued:

“I think that in football, as in life, everything is a chapter, and this is a new chapter for me. Obviously, this new chapter is a big one because it's a big step for me. It's probably the biggest of my whole career.”

He added:

“The first time I heard from Madrid it was like, 'wow'. They first contacted me in September or October I think. A club like this doesn't call you many times so it was amazing.”

Rudiger remembers being awestruck during his first visit to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals last season.

“It was my first time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the day before we went to the stadium to see it. You look up and you see the whole structure of the stadium. You realise it's a special place and you want to play that kind of a game in that kind of a stadium,” said Rudiger.

He continued:

"Not only against Madrid, you want to play for them as well. Unfortunately, that day things didn't go the way we wanted and then they were champions. So I applaud them."

The German also added that the Spanish giants’ winning mentality bodes well with his character.

“Yes, it is pressure (joining the 14-time European champions), but it is the history of Real Madrid. They are used to winning, and the mentality is that: to win. But their winning mentality goes with my character,” said Rudiger.

Luka Modric extends stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric has agreed to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric has put pen to paper on a one-year extension, Real Madrid have confirmed.

The Croatian’s previous contract was all set to expire at the end of this month. The 36-year-old played a crucial role in helping his team achieve massive success last season. Despite his age, Modric continues to be a vital cog in Ancelotti’s midfield.

The Croatian has always maintained a desire to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has now agreed to stay with Los Blancos till the summer of 2023.

Gareth Bale offered to Getafe

Gareth Bale will depart the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move this summer.

Getafe have been offered the chance to sign Gareth Bale this summer, according to club president Angel Torres.

The Welshman is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of this month as a free agent. He is yet to decide on his next move but wants to play regular football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the press, Torres revealed that he has spoken to the player’s representative regarding the move and will make a decision soon.

“Just 45 minutes ago, I spoke to Gareth Bale's agent. They've offered him to us. We have to look at it with the coaching staff and the Getafe board,” said Torres.

