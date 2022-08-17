Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma monitoring Marco Asensio; Los Blancos interested in Swiss midfielder, and more - August 16, 2022

Real Madrid have brought last season's sizzling form into the new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won both of their two games so far and have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup.

Meanwhile, AS Roma are monitoring Marco Asensio. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Swiss midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 16, 2022:

AS Roma monitoring Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is generating interest from AS Roma.

AS Roma are keeping a close eye on Marco Asensio, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle. The Serie A giants are looking for a replacement for Nicolo Zanilo, who could leave this summer. Roma want to target Asensio as the Italian's replacement.

Asensio was once tipped to be the next big thing in European football. However, an unfortunate injury derailed his development at Real Madrid. The Spaniard overcame his injury woes last season and registered 12 goals from 42 games across competitions. However, his current contract expires next summer, but Los Blancos are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Marco Asensio in the last 4 official games:



Vs Almeria: 0 minutes

Vs Eintracht: 0 minutes

Vs Liverpool: 0 minutes

Vs Real Betis: 0 minutes | Marco Asensio in the last 4 official games:Vs Almeria: 0 minutesVs Eintracht: 0 minutesVs Liverpool: 0 minutesVs Real Betis: 0 minutes 📊| Marco Asensio in the last 4 official games:Vs Almeria: 0 minutes Vs Eintracht: 0 minutes Vs Liverpool: 0 minutes Vs Real Betis: 0 minutes https://t.co/z8CLLevZnC

Asensio is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Ancelotti is happy to have the Spaniard at his disposal, the player is assessing his options. The 26-year-old is yearning for regular football but has dropped down the pecking order at Madrid.

Roma are ready to offer him respite. Despite securing Paulo Dybala in a Bosman move, the Serie A side remain eager to add more creativity to their roster. Zanilo is wanted in the Premier League, and if he leaves, Roma would want Asensio to take his place.

Real Madrid interested in Fabian Rieder

Real Madrid are interested in Fabian Reider, according to Bavarian Football Works. The Swiss midfielder has been impressive with Young Boys and has generated attention from clubs around Europe. Los Blancos are among his admirers, with Bayern Munich also monitoring him with interest.

Speaking recently to Blick, Rieder opened up on his future and remained hopeful that he can be good enough for the Bavarians in the future.

“In general, this is speculation. But I think Bayern Munich is a league too high for me, or maybe two leagues. I know that I’m in good hands with Young Boys and that I still have a lot to improve in my game. I try to do that every day,” said Rieder.

He added:

“You always have to see what the right step is. Bayern is one of the best teams in the world. It remains to be seen whether I would have a chance there in the next two to three years. I go from day-to-day and see how things go.”

Bayern Munich remains the frontrunners for the player’s signature, as Rieder prefers a move to the Bundesliga.

Camavinga leading race for 2022 Golden Boy Award

Eduardo Camavinga is tipped to have a great future ahead.

Eduardo Camavinga is the favourite to win the 2022 Golden Boy Award, according to Tuttosport via Managing Madrid. The French midfielder is among the 60 shortlisted candidates for the prestigious award, which is awarded by the Italian newspaper.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews | After yesterday's win, Eduardo Camavinga is now the youngest player in Real Madrid’s history to win 4 titles with the club. | After yesterday's win, Eduardo Camavinga is now the youngest player in Real Madrid’s history to win 4 titles with the club. 📊| After yesterday's win, Eduardo Camavinga is now the youngest player in Real Madrid’s history to win 4 titles with the club. 🌟🇫🇷 https://t.co/zm1W9BYseo

According to Tuttosport’s profile of Camavinga, the youngster is the favourite to become the 2022 Golden Boy.

“International spotlight and trophies won by the winner are very important, even crucial. In this regard, nobody has done it better than galactico Eduardo Camavinga, who is 19 years old and conquered the Champions League, La Liga, the European Supercup and the Spanish Supercup under coach Carlo Ancelotti,” as per Tuttosport.

Camavinga has already won four trophies since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

