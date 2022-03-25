Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona enter race for Kylian Mbappe; Los Blancos receive boost in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star, and more - 25 March 2022

Real Madrid are leading the race for the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are nine points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, with only nine games left to play.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have entered the race to sign PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe, who is also a Madrid target. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 25th March 2022:

Barcelona enter race for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca via L’Equipe. The French superstar is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Real Madrid are believed to be the favourites for his signature, but the Blaugrana are now ready to fight for the 23-year-old.

Mbappe has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 giants since joining them in 2017, scoring 158 goals across competitions. The Frenchman has evolved into one of the best players in the world at the Parc des Princes. His current contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the season.

PSG are desperate to tie the 23-year-old to a new contract. However, Mbappe wants to leave, with his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos failed with an astronomical bid for the Frenchman last summer. They are now preparing to sign him for free at the end of the season. However, Barcelona are ready to jeopardise their plans.

GOAL @goal Barcelona are challenging Real Madrid for the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to l'Equipe Barcelona are challenging Real Madrid for the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to l'Equipe 👀 https://t.co/QNx4DQZKHT

The Blaugrana are hoping to turn the 23-year-old’s head with a late enticing proposal. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ready to move mountains to secure the services of Mbappe. While the player looks destined to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Blaugrana are attempting to force a change of heart.

The player’s availability on a Bosman move has enticed the Blaugrana, who are ready to offer Mbappe a superb package. However, the Frenchman has a long-standing desire to play for Real Madrid and is eager to realise his dream this summer. As such, Barcelona’s effort could all be in vain.

Real Madrid receive boost in Jude Bellingham pursuit

Jude Bellingham has been in outstanding form this season.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

It's reported that Borussia Dortmund could prefer letting the Englishman join Los Blancos when the time comes for him to leave. The 18-year-old has earned rave reviews with his assured performances at Signal Iduna Park. He has bagged ten goals and 18 assists across competitions in 83 games.

The La Liga giants have earmarked Bellingham as the ideal replacement for Luka Modric. The Bundesliga side are ready to grant their wish. However, Dortmund could only let the Englishman leave next summer. Madrid could be willing to wait a year for their man.

Antonio Rudiger wants £25 million signing-on fee to join this summer

Antonio Rudiger is set to become a free-agent this year

Antonio Rudiger reportedly wants £25 million (€30 million) as a signing-on fee to move this summer, according to The Express via the Transfer Window Podcast.

The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues have failed in their attempt to extend his stay, and the 29-year-old is set to leave for free. Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in his signature.

While he becomes available for free, Rudiger could command a hefty pay package. Apart from the signing-on fee, the German defender could also demand a basic pay of at least €6 million per year after tax. If his wishes are fulfilled, the 29-year-old could become one of the best-paid players in the world.

Edited by Bhargav