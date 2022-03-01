Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich interested in Dani Carvajal; Juventus monitoring Ferland Mendy, and more - 1 March 2022

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga table after 26 games. The Spanish giants have won 18 games in the league, scoring 52 goals and conceding 20. They lead second-placed Sevilla by six points

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Los Blancos right-back Dani Carvajal. Elsewhere, Juventus are keeping a close eye on the La Liga giants' left-back Ferland Mendy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st March 2022:

Bayern Munich interested in Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal is a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich are interested in Dani Carvajal, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Bavarians are planning to bolster their right-back position this summer. Carvajal has popped up on their radar.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has been a first-team regular for the last few years. The 30-year-old has been key in the club's recent success, and is among the finest full-backs in Europe.

However, Carvajal has struggled with injuries recently times, impacting his performances. Los Blancos are unhappy with that, and are expected to sign a new right-back this year.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi has emerged as a possible target, and the La Liga giants could target their former player this summer. That could add to Carvajal's frustration.

Ibrahim🇱🇷🇺🇸 @BameYrg



91 touches

66 accurate passes

90.4% pass completion

3 chances created

1 big chance created

2/3 long balls completed

4/4 ground duels completed

4 tackles

2 interceptions

SofaScore MOTM🤩



Carvajal will not be happy at the prospect of dropping down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation with interest. The Bundesliga giants are on the lookout for a new right-back this summer. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has reservations about Benjamin Pavard, and believes there's an improvement needed in the position.

The Bavarians want an attacking full-back, and Carvajal, who has made over 300 appearances for Madrid, fits the bill. However, the Spaniard is not looking to leave the Bernabeu at the moment. He is under contract with Madrid till 2025. Moreover, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti may not want to let an experienced campaigner leave.

Juventus monitoring Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy (right) is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Juventus are monitoring Ferland Mendy, according to The Hard Tackle via Jeunes Footeux.

The Frenchman has earned rave reviews with his performances for Real Madrid. However, the La Liga giants are offended by his demands for a salary hike, and are ready to offload him this summer. Juventus are planning to secure his services.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, claims Jeunes Footeux. Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, claims Jeunes Footeux.

The Bianconeri are searching for a replacement for Alex Sandro, who has shown signs of regression this season. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is planning to install Mendy, who is contracted with Madrid till 2025, in his place.

Los Blancos are already looking for a new left-back, so Mendy's transfer is quite likely to go through.

Crystal Palace interested in Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is wanted in London.

Crystal Palace are interested in Dani Ceballos, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season due to an ankle injury. However, even when fit, he is a long way down the pecking order under Ancelotti. So the 25-year-old, who has managed only 67 minutes of game time this season is likely to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Crystal Palace are interested in his services. The Eagles are looking to bolster their midfield at the end of the season, and have their eyes on Ceballos. The Premier League side are reportedly willing to pay €18 million to secure his services.

However, it's not clear if the Spaniard is enthused by a move to London. Meanwhile, his former club Real Betis are eager for a reunion, so Ceballos might prefer to stay in Spain.

