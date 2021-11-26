Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich striker prefers move to Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos receive boost in pursuit of Serie A midfielder, and more - 26th November 2021

Real Madrid are ready to face Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos are currently first in the standings after 13 games, while their opponents are two points behind in third.

Meanwhile, a Bayern Munich striker prefers a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th November 2021.

Robert Lewandowski prefers move to Real Madrid over Liverpool

Robert Lewandowski prefers a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Bayern Munich star is easily one of the finest strikers in the world at the moment. The Polish international is considering his future, with his current Bayern deal set to expire in the summer of 2023. Lewandowski has no dearth of suitors for his signature, with Los Blancos and The Reds interested in his services.

The 33-year-old has been outstanding for the Bavarians since joining them in 2014 as a free agent. Lewandowski has registered 319 goals and 67 assists in 348 games for the Bundesliga giants. This season, he has already found the back of the net 25 times across competitions. Real Madrid believe the Polish striker could be a fabulous addition to Carlo Ancelotti's roster.

Los Blancos have been monitoring Lewandowski for a while, but a move has not materialised so far. Real Madrid are preparing to sign Kylian Mbappe next year, but would love to add the Bayern Munich star to their roster as well. However, the La Liga giants could face competition from Liverpool for the services of Lewandowski.

Lewandowski flourished under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, so Liverpool's German manager is plotting a reunion with the player at Anfield. However, the 33-year-old is ready to snub his former manager and join Los Blancos instead. The Polish international has reportedly instructed his agent to 'listen' to offers from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos receive boost in pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. According to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional, the Serbian midfielder would love to join Los Blancos next summer. The La Liga giants are looking to reinforce their midfield next year.

Real Madrid were close to securing the services of Milinkovic-Savic in 2018, before Lazio priced them out of a move. Los Blancos are ready to reignite their interest in the player next year, and could sign the Serb for €60 million.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Adama Traore

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Adama Traore, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to offload the Spaniard this winter.

The 25-year-old's current deal with the Premier League team expires in the summer of 2023. However, talks about an extension have not been fruitful thus far.

Traore has not fully convinced manager Bruno Lage, so Wolves are planning to cash in on him. The Spaniard has been linked with Barcelona before, and he has now been offered to Los Blancos now. Real Madrid are spoilt for choice in attack, but are still contemplating a move for the 25-year-old.

