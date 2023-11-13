Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Alphonso Davies stay, Los Blancos eyeing Gabriel Moscardo, and more - November 13, 2023

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table this season after 13 games, two points behind leaders Girona. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have won 10 and lost just once this campaign in the league.

In transfer news regarding the Spanish giants, Bayern Munich are hoping to keep Alphonso Davies at the Allianz Arena amid interest from Los Blancos. They are also reportedly interested in Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 13, 2023.

Bayern Munich want Alphonso Davies to stay at Allianz Arena

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Bayern Munich are keen to keep Alphonso Davies at the Allianz Arena, club president Berbert Hainer has confirmed.

The Canadian left-back has gone from strength to strength with the Bavarians and is one of their most important players. Davies has also established himself as one of the finest full-backs in the world at the moment, turning heads at Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are still searching for Marcelo’s successor at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ferland Mendy has proven to be a disappointment and is likely to leave the club next summer. Fran Garcia was roped in this year for the role and has already become first choice for Los Blancos. However, Real Madrid desire an upgrade on the Spaniard and have their eyes on Davies.

The Canadian has appeared 171 times across competitions for the Bundesliga giants till date, racking up eight goals and 28 assists. However, the 23-year-old’s contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2025 and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation and want to move for the player next summer.

Speaking recently as cited by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Hainer insisted that the Bavarians want Alaba to stay:

“He’s with us under contract until June 2025, he’s one of the best full-backs in the world. Of course, we want to keep Davies and I hope he wants to stay also.”

Bayern Munich could be forced to cash in on the Canadian next summer if he refuses to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid eyeing Gabriel Moscardo

Real Madrid are interested in Gabriel Moscardo, according to Fichajes.net.

The Brazilian midfielder, 18, has become the apple of the eye of European clubs following his impressive rise with Corinthians. Moscardo rose through the ranks at the Brazilian club and earned his debut earlier this year. He has taken little time to establish himself in the senior team, prompting interest from clubs across Europe.

Chelsea and Liverpool already have their eyes on Moscardo, while Barcelona also remain on the fray. Los Blancos have now entered the scene, as they look to lap up the latest emerging talent from South America.

With Luca Modric and Toni Kroos likely to leave soon, a new midfielder is firmly on Real Madrid’s agenda. The Spanish giants believe Moscardo could be their man, although the Catalans remain the favorites for the Brazilian right now.

Los Blancos set to announce Eder Militao extension this week

Eder Militao has been a rock at the back in recent seasons

Real Madrid are likely to announce Eder Militao's contract renewal this week, according to journalist Alberto Pereiro.

The Brazilian defender is currently sidelined with an ACL injury picked up in the opening game of this season. However, he remains a vital component in Los Blancos’ plans for the future.

The 25-year-old has already registered close to 150 appearances for the La Liga giants so far and is the new leader of the backline at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have already extended the contracts of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in recent days. Militao’s deal with the La Liga giants is due to expire in 2025 and he is not short of admirers across Europe.

However, reports suggest that Los Blancos have already reached an agreement to extend his stay at the club and an official announcement is expected soon.