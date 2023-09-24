Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Antonio Rudiger; Los Blancos relieved with Kai Havertz decision, and more - September 24, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday (September 24) to face Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to continue his team's perfect start to the season, having won six games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are happy to have lost out on former Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal, this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 24, 2023:

Bayern Munich want Antonio Rudiger

Bayern Munich are interested in Antonio Rudiger, according to Fichajes. The German defender has grown into his role at Real Madrid after initially struggling. He's now a key member of Ancelotti’s set-up, and his efforts have turned heads at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians have started the new season well, but their leaky defence remains a problem. While Thomas Tuchel invested in Kim Min-jae in the summer, he wants an upgrade on Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender has failed to live up to expectations in the Bundesliga and has dropped down the pecking order recently.

Bayern are willing to let De Ligt go for a fair price in 2024 and have set their sights on Rudiger as a replacement. However, prising the German away from Los Blancos would be a tough affair, especially following the recent injury to Eder Militao.

Rudiger has stepped up to help the club deal with the issue and hasn’t put a foot wrong this season. The La Liga giants are pleased with his performances and are not looking to let him leave.

The Bavarians are willing to offer as much as €30 million for the German, but their proposal is unlikely to convince Real Madrid to change their stance. Tuchel worked with Rudiger at Chelsea and is pushing for a reunion next year.

However, the player is reportedly settled at Los Blancos and not planning to leave.

Real Madrid relieved with Kai Havertz decision

Real Madrid are relieved that they failed to sign Kai Havertz this summer, according to AS.

The German forward was put up for sale by Chelsea, and the La Liga giants were interested in his services. However, Arsenal won the race for the 24-year-old. While the outcome of the chase initially caused disappointment at the Santiago Bernabeu, the player’s form this season has shown that they might have dodged a bullet.

Havertz has been a shadow of his former self since joining the Gunners and has struggled to find his place in the team. Los Blancos previously believed that the German would be a vital addition to their attack, which has been weakened by the departure of Karim Benzema.

However, they're now convinced that they made the right decision by opting not to go all out for the 24-year-old.

Aurelien Tchouameni turned down PSG to join Los Blancos

Aurelien Tchouameni was wanted at the Parc des Princes last summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed that he turned down Paris Saint-Germain to move to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. Real Madrid fought off stiff competition from multiple clubs to secure the services of the highly rated midfielder.

Speaking to Canal+, Tchouameni admitted that he briefly considered the Parisians’ proposal but found it difficult to refuse Los Blancos eventually.

"PSG? Frankly I thought about it. It’s a very big European club. We want the French clubs to succeed. But honestly, when Real Madrid calls you, it’s very complicated to say no," said Tchouameni.

Tchouameni endured a difficult debut campaign with the La Liga giants but has come into his own in the current campaign.