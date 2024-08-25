Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want French ace, Los Blancos not eyeing Rodrygo exit, and more - August 25, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Real Valladolid to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 25, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be determined to pick up their first league win of the season this weekend.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have set their sights on a French midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos will not consider offers for Rodrygo Goes this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 25, 2024.

Bayern Munich want Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Bavarians are preparing for life under new manager Vincent Kompany and have already made multiple changes to their squad so far.

Trending

However, the Belgian manager now wants to add more steel to the middle of the park and has identified Tchouameni as a target. The French midfielder has gone from strength to strength since his high-profile move to Real Madrid a couple of summers ago.

The 24-year-old joined Los Blancos from Monaco in the summer of 2022, as a replacement for Casemiro. Tchouameni has since become a valuable member of Carlo Ancelotti's roster and was key to last season's success.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Allianz Arena and they have already enquired about his availability. However, the La Liga champions have refused to entertain the Bavarians, who didn't submit any offer for the 24-year-old.

Real Madrid are adamant that the player will not be sold, especially as the club enter a transition phase in midfield. Toni Kroos has retired, while Luka Modric is in the final phase of his career and Tchouameni will be key to the club's succession plans. The Frenchman is also under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028, so Los Blancos remain relaxed about the situation.

Real Madrid not eyeing Rodrygo exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid have no plans to offload Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian's future has been making the headlines of late for various reasons.

Rodrygo's place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI has come under scrutiny following Kylian Mbappe's arrival this summer. There are reports that the player is frustrated at the Santiago Bernabeu and is being eyed by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola is apparently a huge fan of the 23-year-old and sees him as the ideal replacement for Julian Alvarez. Elsewhere, the Reds are starting afresh under Arne Slot and believe Rodrygo could usher in a new era at Anfield.

However, Los Blancos have no desire to let the Brazilian leave this summer. Ancelotti has recently insisted that the 23-year-old remains firmly in his plans for the season. Romano has now echoed those sentiments, adding that the player is also motivated to give his best for the La Liga champions.

Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028, but could consider his future if he struggles for game time this season. The Brazilian has started both games for Los Blancos in the new campaign, and has also scored one goal.

Andriy Lunin planning to stay

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin is not looking to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin. The Ukrainian goalkeeper's future has been the talk of the summer, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Lunin was outstanding for Los Blancos last season, helping them deal with Thibaut Courtois' absence due to injury. However, the 25-year-old was relegated to the bench once the Belgian returned to full fitness in the final weeks of the campaign.

Lunin also starts the 2024/25 season as Courtois' deputy and is apparently least pleased with the situation. The La Liga giants have already offered him a five-year deal with a pay hike, but the terms of the contract are not as per his expectations.

He hasn't received a suitable offer to leave this summer either and has now decided to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos want him to stay and are likely to try to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback