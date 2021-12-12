Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Bundesliga midfielder open to Los Blancos move; club interested in Argentinean star, and more - 12th December 2021

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in a game that pits first against fourth in La Liga. Los Blancos are atop the league table after 16 games, ten points ahead of the holders who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, an RB Leipzig midfielder wants to join Real Madrid next year. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in an Argentinean defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 12th November 2021

Dani Olmo open to Real Madrid move

Dani Olmo is willing to join Real Madrid.

Dani Olmo is willing to join Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spaniard is ready to leave RB Leipzig next year for a more ambitious project. The former Barcelona youth star is wanted by Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Olmo has come a long way since leaving La Masia at the age of 16 to join Dinamo Zagreb. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's finest midfielders since joining Leipzig in January last year. His performances have helped him garner attention from Real Madrid, who have plans to upgrade their midfield next year.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid are eyeing a loan-to-buy January swoop for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who is also a transfer target for Barcelona and Manchester United.( El Nacional) Real Madrid are eyeing a loan-to-buy January swoop for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who is also a transfer target for Barcelona and Manchester United.( El Nacional)

Los Blancos are already looking for Luka Modric's successor. Real Madrid are also likely to let Isco and Dani Ceballos leave the club next year. The La Liga giants believe Olmo's arrival could help ease the transition.

The 23-year-old is also wanted by Barcelona, and the player was previously eager to join the Blaugrana. However, the club's elimination from the UEFA Champions League has forced him to reconsider his options.

Olmo believes Real Madrid would be a better option for him at the moment. The Spaniard is also wanted by a host of clubs around Europe, but Olmo is warming up to a move to Los Blancos at the moment.

Los Blancos interested in Juan Foyth

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Juan Foyth.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Juan Foyth, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Argentinean has gone from strength to strength since joining Villarreal in 2020, initially on loan. The 23-year-old was so impressive that the Yellow Submarine made his move permanent this summer. His performances have also helped him earn admirers in Madrid.

Real Madrid are searching for a new right-back to take over from the injury-prone Dani Carvajal. Los Blancos have included Foyth in their list of possible targets, and could secure his signature for €25 million.

Real Madrid suffer setback in pursuit of Franck Kessie

Real Madrid have received a blow in their pursuit of Franck Kessie.

Real Madrid have received a blow in their pursuit of Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder is expected to leave AC Milan next summer when his current contract expires. Los Blancos are eager to sign him for free at the end of the ongoing season.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional, Barcelona are the 24-year-old's preferred destination. Kessie believes it would be more difficult to break into Real Madrid's starting eleven. A move to the Blaugrana could give him more game time.

Edited by Bhargav