Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti agrees Brazil job; Josko Gvardiol wants Santiago Bernabeu move, and more - June 19, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to add more quality to their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team finished second, behind Barcelona, in La Liga in the recently concluded season and also failed to defend their UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team. Elsewhere, Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol wants to join Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 19, 2023:

Carlo Ancelotti agrees Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team, according to Brazilian media outlet Globo.

The Italian manager will enter the final year of his contract with Real Madrid this summer and remains heavily linked with the Selecao. The Brazil federation have had their eyes on Ancelotti since Tite left the job after the underwhelming performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ancelotti had stated his desire to respect his contract with Los Blancos on multiple occasions. He has enjoyed a decent second stint with the La Liga giants since taking charge in the summer of 2021. He won the league and Champions League double in his first season, but things weren't so rosy in the recently concluded campaign.

Real Madrid want to keep their faith on the Italian for at least a season. However, the Brazilian federation remain hot on his heels and have publicly professed their desire to station him at the helm of their first team.

It's now reported that their endurance has paid off. Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to take charge of the Selecao next year, either in January or in the summer. An official announcement is expected by the end of the month, which could force Los Blancos to begin their search for a new manager.

Zinedine Zidane's name has been doing the rounds, with the Frenchman tipped to return for a third stint. Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul could also be given the chance to step up and take charge of the first team.

Josko Gvardiol wants Santiago Bernabeu move

Josko Gvardiol drama of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Josko Gvardiol wants to join Real Madrid, according to Calciomercato via The Real Champs.

The Croatian defender became a household name after helping his nation to a third-placed finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old's efforts with RB Leipzig have also earned him admirers at clubs around the continent. Manchester City are working to bringing him to the Etihad this summer.

However, Gvardiol dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian has all the makings of a future superstar and could become a mainstay in defence at the La Liga giants for years.

However, Los Blancos haven't made any advances to sign the player at the moment, and he now looks certain to join City this summer. Leipzig are likely to demand €100 million for the player's signature, which could explain Real Madrid's reluctance to move for the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid willing to include Ferland Mendy in Kylian Mbappe offer

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to include Ferland Mendy in their offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the French forward and could finally get their man this summer. Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he won't extend his contract, which expires next summer.

The Parisians are likely to cash in on their star man this year, and Los Blancos are interested. However, the Ligue 1 champions are likely to demand a colossal fee keeping in mind the player's stature in the game. Real Madrid are planning to sweeten the deal by offering Mendy to the French giants.

The French left-back is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and is likely to drop down the pecking order following the arrival of Fran Garcia. Mendy is valued at €25 million and could be of interest to PSG, who are trying their rebuild their squad with a backbone of French players.

