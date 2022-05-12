Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti not bothered by Erling Haaland joining Manchester City; James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win Champions League, and more - 12 May 2022

Real Madrid will welcome Levante to the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in La Liga. The game is only academic for manager Carlo Ancelotti's men, who have already wrapped up the league title this season.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti is unperturbed by Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City. Elsewhere, James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League in Paris on May 28.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 12 May 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti not bothered by Erling Haaland joining Manchester City

Erling Haaland (right) will appear for Manchester City next season.

Carlo Ancelotti is least bothered by Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City. The Norwegian was heavily linked with Real Madrid but decided to join the Cityzens.

Haaland has scored 85 times in 88 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund since arriving in January 2020. The Norwegian's tally is only bettered by Robert Lewandowski (122) and Kylian Mbappe (89) in Europe's top-five leagues during the same period.

Haaldn was a transfer target of Madrid. However, speaking to the press, Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with the squad at his disposal, saying:

"I don’t really like to talk about this. He’s a great player; City’s a great club. But I’m sticking with my squad, which has led me to enjoy another Champions League final."

The Italian added that he is only focused on the upcoming game and not thinking about the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool just yet. He said:

"The time we have spent together since the Atletico match has been looking only at tomorrow’s game. It’s important we give minutes to those who didn’t play against Atletico, and then we have another game on Sunday. We are not preparing for the final (yet)."

He added:

"Tomorrow is a game that we have to play well to win. The objective is the same: keep a good rhythm, play well with the ball, and win the match. If you lose competitiveness, you will not do well. They must rest, but also play in order to reach 100 per cent. All this time it has been said that Ancelotti did not rotate and now that he does, nobody is happy. You have to give minutes to players."

James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win UEFA Champions League

James Rodriguez is hoping Liverpool can defeat his former club in the UEFA Champions League final.

Former Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League. The Reds will lock horns with Los Blancos in the most eagerly anticipated game of the season later this month.

Speaking to Jaime Echenique on Twitch, the Columbian said that he wants his countryman Luiz Diaz to lift the trophy.

"Liverpool are playing very well, and they have 'Luchito' Diaz, and I want Lucho to win the trophy. Real Madrid are so strong in these types of games. We have seen it in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals. It will be tough. I have former teammates at Real Madrid; I love the club a lot; they have so much history in these types of games, but Liverpool can play a great match," said Rodriguez.

Real Madrid to move for Fabian Ruiz next summer

Fabian Ruiz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Fabian Ruiz next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Sportmediaset.

The Spanish midfielder is edging closer to the final 12 months of his current contract with Napoli. Ruiz has been a regular in the first team of the Serie A side, who want to extend his stay at the club.

However, the 26-year-old doesn't want to sign a new deal and could leave for free next year. Real Madrid are willing to wait another year for Ruiz, who has been identified as a possible replacement for Luka Modric.

