Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti denied summer requests, Los Blancos suffer Florian Wirtz blow, and more - September 4, 2024

Real Madrid haven't enjoyed the best of starts to the new campaign. Los Blancos have two wins and two draws from their four La Liga games.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants refused to entertain two requests from their manager Carlo Ancelotti this summer. Elsewhere, the club have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Florian Wirtz to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2025.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 4, 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti denied summer requests

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid turned down two requests from Carlo Ancelotti this summer, according to The Athletic. The La Liga giants brought in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick early in the transfer window which was the only business done by the club.

Trending

However, it now appears that the Italian manager wanted two more additions to his kitty. Following the departure of Nacho Fernandez, Ancelotti was keen to sign a new defender this year.

The Italian felt the team was short at the back and wanted to bolster the position before the start of the new season. Los Blancos failed in their pursuit of Leny Yoro, who joined Manchester United, and opted not to sign anyone else.

Ancelotti also wanted to add another face to his coaching staff but was informed that he would have to make do with the ones currently at Valdebebas. Real Madrid have registered a stuttering start to the season and are already missing six players due to injuries. Their decision not to further invest in the squad could come back to haunt them.

Real Madrid suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich have stepped up their efforts to sign Florian Wirtz next summer, according to SPORT. The German midfielder was outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen last season, helping them win the Bundesliga title.

Wirtz finished the season with 18 goals and 20 assists from 49 games across competitions, subsequently turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are looking for midfield reinforcement following Toni Kroos' retirement and have apparently identified the 21-year-old as the ideal candidate.

However, the Bavarians could pour cold water on their plans. Bayern Munich have a record of picking up the creme de la creme of football talents in the country, and Wirtz is now on their radar.

The German midfielder is under contract at the BayArena until 2027, so prising him away would likely be a costly affair. It has already been reported that the La Liga giants are plotting a move for the 21-year-old in 2025, but there is likely to be intense competition for his signature. Manchester City apparently have their eyes on Wirtz as well.

Los Blancos considered Alphonso Davies this summer, says journalist

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid considered a move for Alphonso Davies late this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Canadian left-back has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and is yet to sign a new deal.

Los Blancos are apparently looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and have identified Davies as a priority target. They were heavily linked with the 23-year-old this summer, but the transfer never materialized.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto remarked that the La Liga giants considered a move for Davies in August.

“I don’t think Real Madrid seriously considered another addition this summer. It’s something they were perhaps pondering until maybe August, but the only name that was really on the table from that point on was Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies,” Moretto wrote.

He continued:

“Real Madrid know that Davies is available to agree a deal to leave on a free in just four months, and as we were saying when it came to Leny Yoro, their determination not to through money out the window holds true for Davies."

Moretto added that Real Madrid are likely to launch an offensive for Davies at the turn of the year.

"After Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, Yoro was the only other name they really thought about, but as we know, Manchester United tipped the balance with their offer. At the moment, Real Madrid are more in need of Yoro than Davies, but they had the self-assuredness to say no, to not go into the transfer market and stick with what they have in Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao," wrote Moretto.

He continued:

"In January, they know they can tie up a deal for Davies, and depending on how their players recover from injury, and how they are playing, maybe they will reconsider their plans in the winter transfer window.”

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are willing to offer around €15m for the Canadian in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback