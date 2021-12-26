Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti hails Los Blancos striker as best in the world; club face competition from Liverpool for Ajax star, and more - 25 December 2021

Real Madrid are determined to get their hands on the La Liga title this season. Los Blancos have been unstoppable under Carlo Ancelotti thus far, eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has hailed a Real Madrid striker as the best in the world. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in a Brazilian star who plays for Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 25th December 2021.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails Karim Benzema as best in the world

Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Karim Benzema as the best striker in the world, based on current form. The Frenchman has been outstanding for Los Blancos this season, having scored 20 goals in 23 games across competitions.

The 34-year-old has plundered 15 goals from 18 appearances in La Liga, driving Real Madrid to the top of La Liga. Benzema's red-hot form has also made the La Liga giants one of the favourites in the Champions League.

The Frenchman has stepped up admirably since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Santiago Bernabeu three summers ago. Last season, Benzema scored 30 goals from 46 games. He looks set to beat that tally this campaign.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Carlo Ancelotti:



Benzema The Best striker in the world? "I think so, because now he adds great ability and consistency to his football. He has as much of it as Cristiano Ronaldo or Haaland. Benzema is a player who makes a difference. " Carlo Ancelotti:Benzema The Best striker in the world? "I think so, because now he adds great ability and consistency to his football. He has as much of it as Cristiano Ronaldo or Haaland. Benzema is a player who makes a difference. " https://t.co/BVO8xJlrLb

Los Blancos have benefitted from his presence in the team. Benzema signed a one-year extension with Real Madrid earlier this season, and is now tied with the club till the summer of 2023. It seems manager Ancelotti is among his admirers.

Speaking to AS, the Italian said that Benzema is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

"I think so (Karim Benzema is the best striker in the world at the moment), because to his game he’s added a massive, regular ability to put the ball in the back of the net. He’s at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Haaland. Benzema is a player who makes a difference. We saw it once again in the game against Athletic, with two goals in quick succession. He’s in amazing form," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos face competition from Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Ryan Gravenberch.

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Ajax starlet has caught the eye of Los Blancos with a series of assured performances. The La Liga team want the youngster at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Ryan Gravenberch - 91% of all possible minutes played in the Eredivisie and Champions League this season.



Indispensable. Ryan Gravenberch - 91% of all possible minutes played in the Eredivisie and Champions League this season.Indispensable. https://t.co/anojytBVy9

However, Liverpool are willing to pour cold water on Real Madrid's plans. Gravenberch has reportedly decided not to renew his current contract with Ajax. The Reds are preparing a €50 million offer to take him to Anfield next summer.

Newcastle United monitoring Andriy Lunin

Newcastle United are interested in Lunin.

Newcastle United are interested in Andriy Lunin, according to El Nacional. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has struggled to break into Real Madrid's starting eleven since joining them in 2018. The 22-year-old has little chance of ousting Thibaut Courtois, who has been in superb form for Los Blancos.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lunin is eager to leave Real Madrid to kickstart his career, with Newcastle United interested. Los Blancos could let him leave for €10 million.

Edited by Bhargav