Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti interested in Tottenham Hotspur forward; Antonio Rudiger pleased with his adaptation with Los Blancos, and more - October 25, 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig to face RB Leipzig on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 25). The La Liga giants are coming off a 3-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla at the weekend.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a Tottenham Hotspur forward. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger is pleased with his adaptation with Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 25, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti interested in Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Son Heung-min, according to Sport1 via AS. The South Korean is reportedly looking for the next big step in his career after consistently delivering for Tottenham Hotspur. Son’s contract runs till 2025, but he now wants to join a club fighting for the Champions League.

Ancelotti is a long-term admirer of the 30-year-old and is eager to bring him to Real Madrid. The South Korean has registered 136 goals and 70 assists from 341 games across competitions for Spurs. He's likely to cost around €75-90 million.

Antonio Rudiger pleased with his adaptation at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger arrived at Real Madrid this summer on a Bosman move.

Antonio Rudiger is pleased with his adaptation with Real Madrid. The German defender joined the La Liga giants this summer after the end of his contract with Chelsea. The 29-year-old has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and is a vital part of Ancelotti’s team.

Speaking ahead of the game against Leipzig, Rudiger said that Toni Kroos and David Alaba helped him adjust quickly to life at Los Blancos.

“I'm satisfied with my performances. I feel I'm on a good run. I don't have to play every game because we have a large squad with a lot of quality. I feel I'm a 10 out of 10. I'm surprised at how quickly I've adapted. I had the help of Kroos and Alaba. I'm very happy. As I said in my presentation, I'm going to give 100% for this club,” said Rudiger.

Rudiger heaped praise on Kroos, adding that he hoped his countryman will extend his stay at the club.

“Toni Kroos is a legend at Real Madrid. He is respected at the club and in the team, I can't talk much more. He enjoys playing and will decide himself. He knows what he means to everyone, and I hope he decides to continue. In the national team, he made the difference, and we are going to miss him,” said Rudiger.

The German defender also took time to speak about Vinicius Junior, terming him a future Ballon d’Or winner.

“Vinicius is like a little brother to me. He helps me speak Spanish, and as a player he has enormous potential and shows it match after match. He is constant; he helps the team ... and I believe that in the future he can win the Ballon d'Or,” said Rudiger.

Rudiger has played 15 of 16 games for the Spanish giants this season across competitions, scoring twice.

Karim Benzema says winning Ballon d’Or was long-time dream

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or award.

Karim Benzema has said that he dreamt of winning the Ballon d’Or all his life. The Frenchman was awarded the coveted prize last week after a fabulous 2021-22 season with Real Madrid.

Speaking to GQ, as relayed by Marca, Benzema named Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario as the players he has looked up to.

"Since I was a child, (winning the Ballon d'Or) has been one of my biggest goals and dreams. It wasn't something I thought about every day, don't think I went to training because I wanted to win the Ballon d'Or. But it has always been in my head, ever since I was a kid. I grew up with the generation of Zizou and Brazilian Ronaldo,” said Benzema.

He added:

"They won the Ballon d'Or. I learned to love football by watching them. For me, it's been a goal since I was young, more like a dream. I try to fulfill all my dreams, at least as far as my career is concerned. What I have dreamed of, I achieve. Being the best is more than just scoring goals."

Benzema has appeared 11 times for Los Blancos this season, scoring six times.

Poll : 0 votes