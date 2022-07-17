Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Aurelien Tchouameni's chances of starting; Real Sociedad close to securing Takefusa Kubo, and more - July 16, 2022

Real Madrid won La Liga last season, finishing 11 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. Los Blancos will look to extend their dominance in the league next season.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on Aurelien Tchouameni’s chances of becoming a starter at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad are closing in on Madrid's Takefusa Kubo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 16, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Aurelien Tchouameni's chances of being a starter

Aurelien Tchouameni moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on Aurelien Tchouameni’s chances to becoming a regular in his team next season. The French midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer from Monaco and is expected to become a key member of the squad next season.

Speaking at a press conference, Ancelotti also previewed Madrid's upcoming pre-season friendly against Barcelona in Las Vegas on July 24. It'll only be the third El Clasico to be played outside Spanish shores.

“It’s never a friendly against Barcelona - they are the team that we have the most respect for, and the biggest rivalry. That we are facing Barça so early in the season is good. I think it’s going to be a highly competitive game, in which both teams will want to win. And it’ll be a great game to watch too - as it always is," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to express satisfaction at the arrival of Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, who moved from Chelsea on a Bosman move.

“Tchouameni and Rüdiger will bring quality to the squad because they were the best players in their positions who were available on the market. Rüdiger is a great centre-back - who can play in several different positions," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"And Tchouameni is the same. He’s very young, and he’s got time to develop and a great future ahead of him. He’s also a key player for France. So we will make the most of this tour to help them to adapt to our squad, and we will adapt to the qualities which they have”.

The Italian was asked whether Tchouameni would be a starter at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. He pointed out that competition for places has been key to his team’s success.

“In today’s game, and especially here at Real Madrid, the meaning of the word ‘starter’ means a player who will play the next game because after the game, there will be other players who are ‘starters’ too. The competition for places within the squad is the key to our success, and maintaining a high level of motivation right the way through the group," said Ancelotti.

Real Sociedad close to securing Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Takefusa Kubo is edging closer to joining Real Sociedad this summer, according to AS via The Hard Tackle.

The Japanese international arrived at Real Madrid in 2019 but has failed to break into the first team. He spent his entire time at the Santiago Bernabeu out on loan and is not part of Ancelotti's plans for the future.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews MARCA: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are close to agreeing a deal for the transfer of Takefusa Kubo. Madrid pushed for a loan deal but it didn't happen. MARCA: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are close to agreeing a deal for the transfer of Takefusa Kubo. Madrid pushed for a loan deal but it didn't happen. 🚨 MARCA: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are close to agreeing a deal for the transfer of Takefusa Kubo. Madrid pushed for a loan deal but it didn't happen. https://t.co/b90037rTFa

Los Blancos are willing to let him go, amid interest from Real Sociedad. La Real want to sign him permanently but are not willing to pay more than €10 million, although Madrid would have preferred a loan move. Los Blancos are now warming up to cash in on Kubo but are likely to include a buyback clause in the deal.

Real Madrid fitness coach reveals plans for next season

Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus has revealed plans for the upcoming season. The fitness guru played a pivotal part in Los Blancos’ success last season.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Pintu said that he's planning for the upcoming season with the FIFA World Cup in mind.

“The break for the World Cup for the players that are remaining will be good for me because we are going to do another preseason and work a little more. With the players that are going to the World Cup it is different. When they return, they will have to rest until they are 100% and then begin work again bit by bit. It will be completely different with the two groups,” said Pintus.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Antonio Pintus: "We will do another preseason durring the break for the World Cup and work a little more. With the players who play the World Cup it's different. When they come back they'll have to rest 100% and then start working little by little." 🎙| Antonio Pintus: "We will do another preseason durring the break for the World Cup and work a little more. With the players who play the World Cup it's different. When they come back they'll have to rest 100% and then start working little by little."

Pintus also revealed that he's happy with his squad’s fitness levels ahead of the new season.

“I am very happy with the players. They arrived in a very good condition. It is also a consequence of the work from last season. First of all, I am grateful to them.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far