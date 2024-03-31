Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti updates on Luka Modric; Alphonso Davies future remains undecided, and more - March 31, 2024

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 31, in La Liga. Carli Ancelotti's team are atop the league, five points clear of Barcelona, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that veteran midfielder Luka Modric remains focused on the current season despite speculation about his future. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is yet to come to a decision about his next move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 31, 2024:

Carlo Ancelotti updates on Luka Modric

Luka Modric's future remains up in the air.

Carlo Ancelotti has remained coy on Luka Modric's future. The Croatian midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Modric remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernebau at the moment, with Inter Miami as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia apparently hot on his heels. Speaking to the press, as cited by Sportsmole, Ancelotti said that a decision on the 38-year-old's future will be taken this summer.

"Everyone is talking about the next season except us. Luka is in this season. The future of the individual and the club, we are going to make the decisions when the season ends because we have time to do so," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"I don't think anyone is interested now in talking about his future. The feeling I have is that I see Modric very well, ready to fight at the beginning of the season.

"We plan to finish the season well. This month is very important and we are in an optimal position to get the best out of ourselves."

Modric is no longer first-choice for the La Liga giants, making 33 appearances across competitions this season, starting 17.

Alphonso Davies future remains undecided, says Fabrizio Romano

Alphonso Davies is admired at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies is yet to make a decision on his future, according to acclaimed tranfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian left-back's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, but he's yet to sign an extension. Davies is wanted by Real Madrid as a possible replacement for Ferland Mendy. The La Liga giants are hoping to get him on a cut-priced deal this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Bavarians could struggle to keep the 23-year-old at the Allianz Arena beyond the summer.

“The situation with Bayern is tense, Davies doesn’t want to decide now, and he wants to know who’ll be the new manager while Bayern want him to reply to their proposal as soon as possible,” wrote Romano

He continued:

"It’s difficult for Bayern and Davies to agree on new deal, according to my sources; but it’s not over yet as there’s no formal communication.

"Real Madrid are just there waiting, but they won’t pay rumoured €60-70m for a player who’s under contract for one more year. It has to be a fair price.”

Davies has appeared 185 times for the reigning Bundesliga champions across competitions, registering nine goals and 28 assists.

Real Madrid receive Xabi Alonso boost

Xabi Alonso has taken Bayer Leverkusen to greater heights this season.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to station Xabi Alonso at the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish manager has a release clause in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, which will become active in 2025. Alonso has taken his team to the top of the Bundesliga this season and are the favourites to win the league.

Carlo Ancelotti signed a new contract with Los Blancos in December, but the club are apparently planning to bring in his successor next year. The La Liga giants have reportedly identified Alonso as an option following his stunning rise with Leverkusen.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that multiple clubs are keeping a eye on the Spanish manager.

"It’s also important to say that Leverkusen will sign players in the summer to support Xabi Alonso, so everything is being prepared in the sense.

"Xabi believes that this team still has a lot to improve and develop. He’s been very clear on this because he believes that with some good signings, Bayer can compete to win titles again next season," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“In my opinion it was not too early for him to move on, he’s an excellent coach and ready for any club; but I understand his decision.

"A crucial point too is that his release clause is valid in 2025. It was never active this summer, but it will be in summer 2025 and many clubs are aware of that."

Real Madrid have enjoyed tremendous success under Carlo Ancelotti in recent seasons/