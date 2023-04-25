Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti wants Romelu Lukaku; Los Blancos willing to offload Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - April 25, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Girona at the Estadi Montilivi on Tuesday (April 25) in La Liga. Los Blancos are on four-game winning run across competitions.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is planning to bring Chelsea's wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are ready to offload midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 25, 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Belgian striker is on loan with Inter Milan but is scheduled to return to Chelsea at the end of the season. The Nerazzurri are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for the 29-year-old, while the Blues are also expected to move him on.

Ancelotti is eager to bring in a new No. 9 this summer and has set his sights on Lukaku. Real Madrid have one of the best strikers in the world in Karim Benzema. However, the Frenchman has struggled with fitness this season. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have suffered due to a lack of cover for the 35-year-old.

The manager wants to address that before the new season and has asked the La Liga giants to sign Lukaku. The Belgian has not been in his element in the last few seasons but has shown that he has all the qualities needed in a top marksman. He could also be available for a cut-price deal this summer owing to his recent troubles on the pitch.

Real Madrid are likely to allow Mariano Diaz to leave this summer, which will leave Benzema as the only recognised striker in the squad. As such, a move for Lukaku could be a risk worth taking, especially as he won’t cost a fortune.

Real Madrid willing to offload Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has admirers at Anfield.

Real Madrid will listen to offers for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Fichajes via The Kop Times.

The French midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Monaco last summer with a fierce reputation. However, he has failed to live up to the hype and is no longer a first-team regular for Los Blancos. Liverpool were interested in the 23-year-old before his move to Spain and are planning to prise him away at the end of the season.

Klopp wants a new defensive midfielder this summer and is eager to take Tchouameni to Anfield. Real Madrid are reportedly not entirely convinced by the Frenchman and could cash in on him this summer. However, the player is under contract with Los Blancos till 2028 and is likely to command a hefty transfer fee.

Dani Ceballos close to signing new deal

Dani Ceballos is expected to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos is set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid soon, according to journalist Sergio Santos via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to sign an extension. The 26-year-old has grown in stature under Ancelotti as the season progressed and is now a integral part of the manager's plans.

Ceballos' impressive recent performances have convinced the La Liga giants, who are now preparing to offer him a new deal soon. Real Madrid are likely to offer the player a three or four-year deal and are working to complete negotiations this week. However, a formal announcement is likely to be made at the end of the season.

