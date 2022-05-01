Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo could move to Santiago Bernabeu; Bayern Munich interested in Luka Jovic, and more - 1 May 2022

Real Madrid clinched their 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Rodrygo Goes picked up a brace, while Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could complete a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Luka Jovic as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st May 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo could make sensational Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo could complete a sensational return to Real Madrid this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Portuguese joined Manchester United last summer hoping to lead the sleeping giants back to glory. The move, unfortunately, has not lived up to expectations.

The Red Devils are set for a fifth-straight trophyless campaign and are all set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season. They trail fourth-placed Arsenal by eight points, with the Gunners also having a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is also up in the air following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager. The Dutchman is all set to take charge at the end of the season and is expected to ring in the changes at the club. The 37-year-old Ronaldo might not be guaranteed regular playing time under Ten Hag and could be allowed to leave.

Ronaldo has generated attention from Los Blancos following a decent campaign with Manchester United. Despite playing in an underperforming team, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has bagged 23 goals across competitions this season. Real Madrid could do with another goalscorer in their roster next season.

With the La Liga giants likely to fight on multiple fronts next campaign, Ronaldo could turn out to be Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti’s trump card. The Portuguese has done it all at the Santiago Bernabeu but could be open to rolling back the years at his old hunting ground.

Bayern Munich interested in Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic (left) is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are interested in Luka Jovic, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Bavarians are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires next summer. The Bundesliga giants want the Polish striker to stay but are yet to tie him down to a new deal. Unless things improve, they might be forced to cash in on their prized asset to avoid losing him for free next year. He has scored just thrice in 49 games across competitions for Madrid.

Nevertheless, Jovic has emerged among the candidates shortlisted to take over the mantle from Lewandowski. The Serb has struggled since arriving at Real Madrid in 2019 but has a fierce reputation in Germany. He lit up the league during his first stint with Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern are optimistic he can regain his form with a return to familiar surroundings.

Marcelo thanks Sergio Ramos after La Liga triumph

Marcelo received a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Madrid captain Marcelo has expressed his delight at winning the La Liga title. Los Blancos reclaimed the league after losing out to Atletico Madrid last season. Marcelo carried out the tradition of placing the scarf and the flag onto the goddess at the Cibeles fountain in Madrid on Saturday.

Speaking after the event, Marcelo recalled his old comrade Sergio Ramos.

“It's something wonderful; it's very nice to do this is to go into the history of Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I want to thank Sergio Ramos who took me up there once. This is for the fans; we won LaLiga (Santander) two years ago, and we couldn't celebrate," Marcelo said.

He added:

“Celebrating with the fans is the best thing there is; the party is theirs. This is the greatest joy a player can have, celebrating with the fans, after a home game... it's absolute joy. Today is a day to celebrate. But we know that we have an important match ahead of us; it's okay if we celebrate well today."

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Bernabeu on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals, which they trail 4-3.

Edited by Bhargav