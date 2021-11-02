Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard has no intentions of leaving Los Blancos in January; Vinicius Junior wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 2nd November 2021

Real Madrid are ready to face Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the Champions League. Los Blancos secured a 5-0 win against the same opponents on Matchday Three.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid in January. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior wants to sign an extension with Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 2nd November 2021.

Eden Hazard has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this winter, Marca reports. The Belgian has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu due to lingering injuries and a lack of form. Recent rumours have hinted that Hazard could cut ties with Los Blancos in January to rejuvenate his career. The Belgian has been linked with a return to Chelsea.

However, Hazard is not ready to throw in the towel just yet. The Belgian has endured a difficult time since joining Real Madrid in 2019. Hazard has failed to live up to expectations, and has been a pale shadow of his illustrious self. The Belgian has appeared just 53 times for Los Blancos in almost two and a half seasons, scoring five goals.

Hazard is no longer first choice for Carlo Ancelotti, but enjoys a good relationship with the Italian. The Belgian remains eager to repay Real Madrid's trust in him, and is ready to wait for his chance. Los Blancos are not eager to offload Hazard in January, but could consider a departure in the summer.

Vinicius Junior is ready to sign a new deal with Real Madrid. The Brazilian's current contract runs out in 2025, but he is one of the lowest earners at the club. Vinicius has been in splendid form of late, so Los Blancos are expected to offer him an improved deal to ward off potential suitors.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Vinícius’ Júnior now has 14 G/A in 12 starts this season. Some of his finishes have been outrageous. It has clicked for him in front of goal. His 1v1 threat remains as dangerous as ever too. Easy to forget he’s only 21 because this is his fourth season at Real Madrid. Top talent. Vinícius’ Júnior now has 14 G/A in 12 starts this season. Some of his finishes have been outrageous. It has clicked for him in front of goal. His 1v1 threat remains as dangerous as ever too. Easy to forget he’s only 21 because this is his fourth season at Real Madrid. Top talent.

Speaking to TNT Brazil, as relayed by Marca, Vinicius Junior said that he wants to stay at Real Madrid for a long time.

"Of course, I want to renew. I want to stay here for a long time, but I am very calm with all that, all at the right time. The contract I have is still the one from when I was 1;, it doesn't matter when I'm going to renew, how much I'm going to earn, what matters is the satisfaction of being at the best team in the world," said Vinicius.

David Alaba has claimed that everything at Real Madrid is a shade bigger than Bayern Munich. Speaking to Kicker, as relayed by AS, the Austrian said that both clubs stand for success, though.

"Both clubs stand for absolute success. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, Madrid too. There's not much to separate them. But here at Madrid, without being disrespectful to Bayern, everything is just a shade bigger still," said Alaba.

