Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard not looking to leave; Carlo Ancelotti opens up on future, and more - May 7, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Osasuna on Saturday (May 6) to win the Copa del Rey. A Rodrygo brace helped Los Blancos pick up their second silverware of the season.

Meanwhile, attacker Eden Hazard is not looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on his future. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 7, 2023:

Eden Hazard not looking to leave

Eden Hazard has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has confirmed that he's not planning to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Belgian forward has been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons, so Los Blancos are eager to offload him this summer. The 32-year-old has failed to replicate his blistering form from Chelsea with the La Liga giants since arriving in 2019.

Speaking after Sunday’s win, Hazard admitted that it's difficult to break into Ancelotti’s side at the moment.

“It's been a difficult year, but it's a year with a very big team. We have a good relationship (on his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti), and with the players too. I want to play, but I know it is very difficult. I have to work, and I hope to play more. Of course (wants to fulfil the year of his remaining contract),” said Hazard.

The Belgian has nine appearances across competitions this season for Real Madrid, scoring one goal and setting up two.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on future

Carlo Ancelotti has once again expressed a desire to stay with Real Madrid. The Italian is heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

He's the preferred choice for the vacant position at Brazil. However, Ancelotti has always maintained that he wants to continued his association with La Liga giants Madrid.

Speaking ahead of the Copa del Rey final, the Italian stressed that his contract with Los Blancos runs till 2024.

“What's at stake for me in the next 11 days? I'm playing for a Cup final and a Champions League semi-inal. Nothing else, my life is fine. My future is very clear because my contract expires in 2024, not tomorrow. I feel extraordinary affection from the whole club, the president and Jose Angel Sanchez and for me that's enough,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing for life after Ancelotti if he decides to take charge of Brazil.

Wayne Rooney backs Manchester City to get the better of Real Madrid

Wayne Rooney has put his money on Manchester City in the Champions League.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Manchester City to get the better of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The two teams lock horns in the first leg on Tuesday (May 9) in a repeat of last season’s tie, which Los Blancos won. Both teams are in contrasting form in recent times but are likely to give their all for a place in the Champions League final.

In his column for The Sunday Times, Rooney said that City are on a different level this season.

“Manchester City will not only beat Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League, but they will blow them away. Of course, I could be wrong, but I think Man City are on another level. You can never rule out a team with the experience and history of Real Madrid, but I wouldn’t bet on them. I think this is City’s year,” wrote Rooney.

He added:

“Since the start of the season I felt that this would be the campaign in which Pep Guardiola would finally conquer Europe with City and the football that his team has been playing in recent months and the way they are peaking in the right time, it has only reaffirmed that thought.”

The La Liga giants will be keen to defend their Champions League trophy against a marauding City side chasing the treble.

