Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard opens up on future; Newcastle offer €80 million for Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - June 18, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after the unsuccessful defence of their La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to make necessary upgrades and go for the two titles again next season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eden Hazard has opened up on his future. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are ready to break the bank for Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 18, 2023:

Eden Hazard opens up on future

Eden Hazard left Real Madrid this month.

Eden Hazard is unsure of his next destination. The Belgian forward put an end to his disappointing stint with Real Madrid this month and is available as a free agent.

The 32-year-old had joined the La Liga giants with a huge reputation from Chelsea in 2019 but failed to live up to the hype at the Santiago Bernabeu. Injuries and lack of form spoiled his stay with Los Blancos, who ran out of patience with the player this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, Hazard said that he's looking forward to spending time with his family after three difficult years.

“Retirement? Honestly, I don't know yet. After these three difficult years, I just want to spend time with my family and go on holiday like everyone else.

"It's true that, in the last few days, I've read a lot of things about me, and a lot of nonsense. Going to Molenbeek with my brother? I don't know if it's stupid, we'll see,” said Hazard.

He continued:

"I know I'm not giving the answers that are expected, but that's because, honestly, I don't have them yet. Having said that, I can assure you that I am still capable of being a professional footballer. My body can take it. Besides, I've been resting for three years."

Hazard was previously linked with a sensational return to Stamford Bridge, but those rumours have gone cold recently.

Newcastle offer €80 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United have submitted an €80 million offer for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The French midfielder has endured a difficult time since joining Real Madrid last summer. The 23-year-old subsequently dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti and is no longer guaranteed regular football.

Tchouameni remains linked with a move away from the club this summer, with his situation not helped by the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Dani Ceballos is also set to sign a new deal, which will only add to the competition at the club. The Magpies are attentive to the development at the Santiago Bernabeu and are offering the Frenchman an exit route from the club.

Newcastle have already offered a club-record bid for the 23-year-old and are awaiting a response from Real Madrid. Tchouameni remains highly regarded at Los Blancos despite his struggles, so prising him away might not be a straightforward affair.

Real Madrid not in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The German forward has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund recently and has reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new No. 9 following the departure of Karim Benzema.

Adeyemi has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu recently as a replacement for the Frenchman. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Los Blancos haven’t initiated any contact regarding a possible deal for the 21-year-old.

“One rumour being heard in Spain is that Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi could be of interest to Real Madrid after a strong second half of the season, and Los Blancos are believed to have had the 21-year-old forward under consideration from as far back as 2018 when he broke through at RB Salzburg,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“The player has a contract until 2027, Dortmund have received no offer for his services to date, and even Adeyemi’s representatives have heard nothing concrete in any event.”

Real Madrid would ideally like to sign Kylian Mbappe as the successor to Benzema this summer.

