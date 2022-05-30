Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard promises to give his all next season; Eduardo Camavinga pleased with his development at the Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 30 May 2022

Real Madrid enjoyed a very successful 2021/22 season after handing over the charge of the first team to Carlo Ancelotti last summer. The Italian helped his team win the La Liga trophy, the Supercopa de Espana as well as the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has promised to give his all for Los Blancos next season. Elsewhere, Eduardo Camavinga is pleased with his development at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 30 May 2022:

Eden Hazard promises to give his all next season for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has been a shadow of his former self at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard has promised to give his all next season for Real Madrid.

The Belgian forward has struggled for form and fitness since arriving from Chelsea three years ago. Signed initially as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard has not lived up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

🎙 Eden Hazard: "3 years with injuries and lot of things, but next year I'll give everything for you all!"

Speaking to fans at the Plaza de Cibeles, as relayed by Marca, Hazard promised to come good next season.

“Real Madrid fans, I've been here for three years with so many injuries, with so many things.... But next year I'm going to give my all for you,” said Hazard.

Eduardo Camavinga pleased with his development at Santiago Bernabeu

Eduardo Camavinga is tipped to have a great future ahead.

Eduardo Camavinga says he is a better player than he was a year ago. The French midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer and enjoyed a successful debut campaign.

Speaking after the win over Liverpool, as cited by Marca, Camavinga revealed that it has been a learning experience for him so far.

“It's been an incredible season, an extraordinary accomplishment, very positive. I've learned a lot in this first year from the players here, from my cards too, so I think I'm a better player than I was a year ago. The first thing to remember is this victory, the work of the team and after that, whether I've played more or less is important,” said Camavinga.

He continued:

"I prefer to play as a [No.] 6, in front of the defence, but I [also] like to play as a [No.] 8, and wherever the coach puts me I'll give my best."

Florentino Perez says Los Blancos will target their 15th European Cup next season

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has declared that the club will be fighting for their 15th European Cup next season. Los Blancos ended a brilliant season on a high by winning the UEFA Champions League on Saturday.

Speaking during the celebrations of their season, as reported by Marca, Perez said the triumph was based on the ethos of the club.

"It has been a triumph once again based on the values that have forged our history over 120 years. Effort, self-improvement, respect, humility and solidarity. This group is a reference for millions of people and an example for children all over the world. This team is a big family. This team have given their all, they have given their souls so that the dreams of all Real Madrid fans could come true,” said Perez.

He added:

“The bond that unites us with the people is the most important thing, that's why all these successes are dedicated to our members and to all our fans. The Champions League [triumph] is the culmination of an unforgettable season in which we have also won our 35th LaLiga [Santander], [and] in which we were able to receive the affection of our team after two years without being able to do so. We hope that this difficult time we have had to live through will finally pass. Real Madrid are eternal, and now we are going for the 15th [European Cup success].”

Perez also had special praise for Carlo Ancelotti.

"I have spoken to the players and they are already thinking about next year. They tell me that there is the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup.... This is their lives. They are delighted, the atmosphere is very important in everything in life and this year there has been an atmosphere for which I give a lot of credit to Carlo Ancelotti. This is the result of having done things well."

