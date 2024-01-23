Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eder Militao commits future to Los Blancos; club have Alphonso Davies plan, and more - January 23, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Las Palmas at Gran Canaria on Saturday (January 27) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league after 20 games, a point behind leaders Girona (52), who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, injured centre-back Eder Militao has signed a new deal with the La Liga giants. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to offer Bayern Munich a player to sweeten a deal for left-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 23, 2024:

Eder Militao commits future to Real Madrid

Eder Militao (centre) is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eder Militao has signed a new deal with Real Madrid, the club have confirmed. The Brazilian defender is sidelined after picking up an ACL injury at the start of the season. However, he remains one of Carlo Ancelotti’s key players and also a big part of future plans.

Militao arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 from Porto and has gone from strength to strength. He rose to prominence in recent seasons, helping the club deal with the dual departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Hence, the 26-year-old’s injury at the start was a huge blow to the club’s plans.

Los Blancos have since been linked with multiple defenders but remain committed to building their defence around Militao. The Brazilian has appeared 143 times for Real Madrid across competitions, registering 11 goals and five assists.

His efforts have earned him admirers across the continent. However, Los Blancos have stepped up to end all speculation regarding his future. The 26-year-old has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2028.

Los Blancos have Alphonso Davies plan

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to include Rafa Marin in their offer for Alphonso Davies, according to journalist Tobi Altschaffl.

The Canadian speedster is a priority target for Ancelotti, who will be in the market for a new left-back this summer. Davies has long been on the club's radar, and his contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025.

The 23-year-old hasn’t signed a new deal yet, so the Bavarians could be forced to cash in on him this summer unless the situation improves. Los Blancos are hoping to win the race for Davies by offering Marin as a sweetener.

The Spanish defender is on loan at Deportivo Alaves and has done an admirable job. The 21-year-old is tipped for a great future, so Bayern could be tempted to have him in their squad.

Kylian Mbappe’s Olympic plan posing threat to a deal

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe’s desire to play in both the Euro 2024 and Olympics could pose a threat to his potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Caught Offside.

The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The Parisians are eager for him to stay, while Real Madrid are hoping to secure his services on a Bosman move this summer.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, who has turned down the chance to join the club twice. There remains an uncertainty regarding his future, especially as he wants to play in both international tournaments this year.

Mbappe’s involvement in the Euros and the Olympics could see him stay with the national side until August this year. That would see him miss almost the entire pre-season.

Understandably, the La Liga giants are yet to give a green signal to this special requirement. The Parisians, meanwhile, are happy to let him have his heart’s desire. Mbappe considers playing in the Olympics non-negotiable, so his future could depend on Real Madrid’s decision regarding the matter.