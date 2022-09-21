Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga happy at Santiago Bernabeu; Udinese forward ready to join Los Blancos, and more - September 21, 2022

Real Madrid will next face Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 2 in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are atop the league standings with six wins from as many games.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga's agent Jonathan Barnett has said that the player is happy with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, a Udinese forward is ready to join the La Liga giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 21, 2022:

Eduardo Camavinga happy at Santiago Bernabeu, says agent

Eduardo Camavinga has had an impressive stint at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

Jonathan Barnett reckons Real Madrid are the perfect team for Eduardo Camavinga. The French midfielder joined Los Blancos from Rennes this summer and has fit in like a glove.

Speaking to Goal, as relayed by AS, Barnett said that good things have happened to Camavinga since he arrived at the La Liga champions last summer.

"He is very happy at Real Madrid. Very good things have happened to him since he arrived. 100% (Real Madrid is the perfect team for him). If you want to be the best player in the world or one of the best, the best thing you can do is play for Real Madrid," said Barnett.

Barnett added that Ancelotti has had a huge influence on Camavinga's first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“A lot. He is a great coach," said Barnett.

Camavinga has appeared nine times across competitions this season for the Spanish giants.

Gerard Deulofeu ready to join Real Madrid

Gerard Deulofeu has caught the eye in Serie A this season.

Gerard Deulofeu is ready to join Los Blancos should the club come calling. The Spanish forward has been in stellar form for Udinese this season and is one of the most productive players in Europe. He has propelled Udinese to third in the Serie A standings, registering five assists.

La Senyera @LaSenyera 🗣 | Gerard Deulofeu: “I would not like to return to Barça. If Madrid came for me? How could I say no, it would be a great option.” 🗣 | Gerard Deulofeu: “I would not like to return to Barça. If Madrid came for me? How could I say no, it would be a great option.” https://t.co/D8kk7mLOaw

Deulofeu was recently asked by Marca if he would be willing to join Los Blancos. The former Barcelona player had a straightforward response.

"If they come, how are you going to say no?" said Deulofeu.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at La Masia and left the Blaugrana in 2015. He returned for a six-month spell in 2017 before leaving for Watford.

Antonio Rudiger says he had only two options this summer

Antonio Rudiger moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Antonio Rudiger has said that he was only interested in staying at Chelsea or joining Los Blancos this summer. The German defender eventually opted to leave Stamford Bridge to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move.

Speaking to Sport1, as cited by Marca, Rudiger said that he never considered returning to Germany.

"There were only two options for me: either I stay at Chelsea, or I go to Real. Germany was not a serious prospect. At the end of April, it (a move to Real Madrid) became really concrete. But before everything was clear, my brother fooled me a bit," said Rudiger.

The 29-year-old continued:

"We played with Chelsea against Real in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. After the first leg defeat, he suddenly said to me: 'Toni, I don't know if this will still work. In the second leg, you have to show everything so that the change works.' My head was shattered, but that spurred me on."

Rudiger has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and has one goal from nine appearances across competitions this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far