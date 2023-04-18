Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga not looking to leave; Toni Kroos set to stay, and more - April 18, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 18) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have the upper hand in the tie, thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg last week.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga’s agent has confirmed that his client is not looking to leave. Elsewhere, midfielder Toni Kroos is set to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 18, 2023.

Eduardo Camavinga not looking to leave

Eduardo Camavinga has gone from strength to strength recently.

Jonathan Barnett has said that Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his life.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 but has endured mixed time at the club. However, he has been heavily involved in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI recently. The 20-year-old has already appeared 47 times across competitions this season for the La Liga giants.

Speaking to Goal, Barnett said that Camavinga could have no problems committing his future to the club.

“I never talk about contracts. I think we'll talk about it with the club at the right time. He wants to be a Real Madrid player and wear the white shirt for the rest of his life. There won't be any problem with Real Madrid; we'll sit down, and I'm sure that we will come to an agreement,” said Barnett.

He added:

"He is a very special player. You are going to see him in the next two or three years how good he is. He is still learning in football, but he is a special player. The way he plays ... you are going to see how good he is. I know that Real Madrid love him in a supernatural way. He is also a great person, a fantastic person; it is a pleasure to be his agent. He also has a wonderful family".

Camavinga’s contract with Los Blancos runs till the summer of 2027.

Toni Kroos set to stay at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos has decided to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2024, according to Marca.

The German midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and was previously contemplating hanging up his boots at the end of the season. Los Blancos are eager to keep him at the club, but Kroos wanted to make sure he could contribute to the cause before extending his stay.

The German midfielder has been indispensable to Ancelotti once again this season. The 33-year-old has two goals and five assists in 40 games across competitions for the La Liga giants. Kroos has now informed Real Madrid that he wants to continue his stint for at least another season.

Eder Militao wants to be the best centre-back in the world

Eder Militao has been rock-solid at the back in recent seasons.

Eder Militao has said that he's working to become the best in the world. The Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Porto in 2019 and has become a mainstay in the backline. He has helped the club deal with the dual departure of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos in 2021.

Ahead of the Champions League tie against Chelsea, the 25-year-old said that he's working on his concentration during games.

“Each person can have their opinion. I think I’m on my way to that (being the best in the world). I feel I’ve done well since I joined the club, as there were some great centre-backs ahead of me when I arrived, but I little by little, (I've) earned my place,” said Militao.

He continued:

“I used to have some lapses in concentration, but I’ve worked on that. I think I concentrate a lot more now in the games. I have to keep improving. You have to work so hard because there are so many good forwards these days. Brazil have always had impressive centre-backs, so I’m happy to be one of them.”

Militao has helped Los Blancos register 16 clean sheets in 40 appearances across competitions this season and has also scored six goals.

