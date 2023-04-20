Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay; Los Blancos have identified Karim Benzema successor, and more - April 20, 2023

Real Madrid secured their passage to the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the quarterfinal second leg in midweek. The La Liga giants face Manchester City next month for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay at the Santiago Bernebeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have identified Alvaro Fernandez as the heir to striker Karim Benzema.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 20, 2023:

Eduardo Camavinga wants to stay

Eduardo Camavinga is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 and has enjoyed a stellar run with the La Liga giants. He fell out of favour at the start of the season but has worked back into contention since the start of the year.

The 20-year-old’s performances have generated attention from clubs across the continent. However, Los Blancos are pleased with his development and want to keep him at the club.

Camavinga is also happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and is not looking to leave any time soon. His contract with Los Blancos runs till 2027, but the club are planning to hand him an improved deal soon.

Real Madrid have identified Karim Benzema successor

Karim Benzema is expected to slow down soon.

Real Madrid have already identified Alvaro Rodriguez as Karim Benzema’s long-term successor, according to the player’s agent Alejandro Camano.

Rodriguez broke into the first team this season and has been quite impressive. The 18-year-old has been lively whenever called upon, registering a goal and an assist in six appearances.

With Benzema in the twilight of his career, Los Blancos are expected to scout the market for a new No. 9. However, speaking to Sport 890, Camano said that manager Carlo Ancelotti considers Rodriguez the perfect candidate for the role.

“The clubs have their intentions. Ancelotti considers Alvaro a natural replacement when something happens to Benzema, and Real Madrid Castilla are in a position to be promoted to Segunda A, which has not been achieved at that club for a long time,” said Camano.

He added:

“In terms of minutes (with Madrid’s first team), it is not important what he adds up to, but he is at the best club in the world, and his international profile is tremendous at only 18 years of age. He arrived from the South American Championship, made his debut, scored a goal, made assists.”

Benzema is expected to sign a one-year extension with the La Liga giants soon.

Pep Guardiola opens up on facing Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of Real Madrid.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that any club that want to win the Champions League must beat Real Madrid. The Premier League champions lock horns with Los Blancos in the semifinals in a repeat of last season’s tie.

Speaking in the build-up to the game, Guardiola was full of praise for the La Liga giants.

“I heard that they have reached 11 semi-finals in 13 years – so hat’s off (to them). We are three, and what we have done is incredible to reach the Champions League semifinal. I think all the clubs in the world have the feeling if you want to win this competition, you have to beat Real Madrid right now. Before it used to be Barcelona, but now it’s Real Madrid,” said Guardiola.

City will be out for revenge after being beaten at the same stage of the competition last season.

