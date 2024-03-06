Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland coy about future; Los Blancos won't break bank for Alphonso Davies, and more - March 6, 2024

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 6) in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. Carlo Ancelotti’s team won the first leg 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena last month.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has refused to rule out a move away from the club in the future. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are reluctant to pay over the odds for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 6, 2024:

Erling Haaland coy about his future

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland has admitted that he's unsure what the future holds for him. The Norwegian striker has been in explosive form since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland helped the Cityzens secure a historic treble last campaign and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

This season, the 23-year-old has 28 goals and six assists in 31 outings across competitions. Real Madrid have been monitoring him for a while, and there’s speculation that they could move for him this summer or the next.

Speaking to the press, quoted by Ian Cheeseman, Haaland said that he's happy at the Etihad for now.

“I’m really happy, especially with the people I’m surrounded by. The manager, the directors, the board, I am really happy I have to say.

"I say this now, it will probably be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before. I am happy,” said Haaland.

Recent reports have suggested that the reigning Premier League champions are planning to tie Haaland down to a new deal to end speculation regarding his future. When pressed on the matter, he said that he's focused on the season at the moment.

“My focus is mainly now on the pitch. There’s a lot of games … two days ago a derby, now Champions League, Sunday is Liverpool — I think I should focus on that,” said Haaland.

The Norwegian’s contract with City runs till 2027.

Real Madrid won't break bank for Alphonso Davies, says Fabrizio Romano

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unwilling to pay an exorbitant fee for Alphonso Davies, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian left-back will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Talks of a new deal haven’t been fruitful so far, and there’s a good chance that he could leave.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the La Liga giants have made the 23-year-old a priority for the summer.

“Another situation to watch at Bayern remains the future of Alphonso Davies.

"Real Madrid are interested in the player, and personal terms won’t be an issue, but they don’t want to pay up to the €70m figure rumoured in the German press, as of today,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My sources tell me price has to be lower, as current deal for Davies at Bayern expires in June 2025.

"Davies remains the absolute priority; Real also have 50% sell-on and buy back clause for Miguel Gutierrez at Girona but again, Davies is the priority.”

Davies has appeared 29 times across competitions this season for the Bavarians, registering one goal and three assists.

Massimiliano Allegri was close to joining Los Blancos in 2021, says agent

Massimiliano Allegri was close to taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was a step away from joining Real Madrid in 2021, according to his agent Giovanni Branchini.

Los Blancos were on the lookout for Zinedine Zidane’s replacement that year, and Allegri was available for his next assignment. However, Carlo Ancelotti was eventually picked for the job.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Madrid Zone, Branchini said that Allegri turned down the La Liga giants in the eleventh hour due to personal reasons.

“Everything was done between Allegri and Real Madrid (in 2021). Everything. He just needed to sign. In the end, with death in his heart, he rejected because of his family and his personal situation.

"I won’t hide it, explaining Allegri’s decision to Real Madrid was very difficult. Getting to the point of closing the deal, having everything done and then telling them that Allegri rejected … it was a pain,” said Branchini.

Ancelotti’s appointment has proven to be a hit, as he has won the league and the Champions League, among others, in his second stint.