Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland wants Los Blancos move, club not eyeing Luis Diaz, and more - March 28, 2024

Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, March 31, at home. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race after 29 games and are the favouites to win the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their plans to sign Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not in the race to sign Luis Diaz.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 28, 2024.

Erling Haaland wants Los Blancos move

Erling Haaland wants to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Erling Haaland wants to join Real Madrid, according to AS. The Norwegian striker has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, thanks to his exploits with Manchester City The 23-year-old is among the finest strikers in the world right now and was key to City's historic treble last season.

Haaland has been in red-hot form this season as well, registering 29 goals and six assists from 34 games in all competition.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are also interested in the Norwegian. However, it now appears the the 23-year-old has eyes only for Los Blancos. The La Liga giants remain focused on securing the services of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right now.

As such, a move for Haaland appears unlikely this summer. However, Real Madrid do hold an interest in the 23-year-old and want to move for him in 2025.

The Norwegian's contract with City runs until 2027 and the Premier League champions will want to hold on to him as long as possible. However, Haaland is reportedly keen to move and sees the Champions League quarterfinal against Los Blancos next month as a perfect audition to convince them.

Los Blancos not eyeing Luis Diaz, says Fabrizio Romano

Luis Diaz is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Real Madrid are not among the clubs eyeing a move for Luis Diaz at the moment, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Colombian forward has been in impressive form since joining Liverpool in 2022 and has turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent. This season, the 27-year-old has appeared 39 times in all competitions, registering 11 goals and 5 assists.

Diaz's father recently added to speculation regarding the player's future by suggesting that he could play for top clubs in Spain. Los Blancos are one of the biggest teams in the continent and have been linked with the Colombian by few reports of late.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Díaz remains happy at Anfield.

“Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

Díaz' contract with the La Liga giants runs until 2027.

Real Madrid close to Alphonso Davies agreement, says Fabrizio Romano

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have put plans in motion to secure the services of Alphonso Davies this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich, who remain eager to tie him down to a new deal. However, their efforts are yet to bear fruit and unless Davies agrees to an extension, he could be offloaded this year.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on the Canadian for a while and are looking to go for the kill at the end of the season. They are close to agreeing personal terms with Davies, who is also willing to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants now have to strike a deal with the Bavarians, who reportedly want €50-60m to let him go. However, it is believed that Real Madrid are reluctant to pay over €25m for the 23-year-old, given his contract situation.