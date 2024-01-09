Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland wants Los Blancos move; Kylian Mbappe hasn't agreed to join club, and more - January 9, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (January 10) at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to win his first silverware of the year.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, contrary to reports, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe hasn't agreed to join Los Blancos yet.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 9, 2024:

Erling Haaland wants Real Madrid move

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland is ready to leave Manchester City and join Real Madrid, according to AS.

The Norwegian is among the finest strikers in the world and has taken his game to a higher level since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. The 23-year-old powered the Premier League champions to a historic continental treble last season and remains decisive this campaign.

Haaland has amassed 71 goals and 14 assists in 75 outings across competitions for the Citizens and is highly appreciated at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are in need of a No. 9 following the departure of Karim Benzema last summer.

Joselu was roped in on a temporary deal. While he has done a decent job, the club desire a long-term solutio. Kylian Mbappe is also a target for the position, but there remains uncertainty hanging over his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. It was previously believed that the Norwegian has a €200 million release clause, which made him a costly pursuit.

However, AS report that the said clause is applicable only for clubs in the Premier League. Suitors from outside the league can lap him up for half the amount. That will be music to the ears of Real Madrid, who will also be buoyed by the news that Haaland is also ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe hasn't agreed to join Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappe is a priority target at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe's entourage has denied reports that the player has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer.

The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn't agreed an extension yet. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are planning to sign him this summer.

Foot Mercato reported that Mbappe has already agreed to a Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. However, speaking recently as cited by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player's camp has rubbished those rumours.

“There is no agreement on Kylian’s future, just as there have been no discussions about his future. In any case, no type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, reflections or decisions,” said Mbappé's camp.

L'Equipe has said that the Parisians remain confident of keeping their prized asset next season.

Real Madrid eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Daily Mail. The English defender is a first-team regular at Everton and has appeared 21 times across competitions this season, all of which have been starts.

His assured displays at the back have earned him admirers at mutiple clubs in the continent, including Los Blancos. Ancelotti remains on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez being on the wrong side of 30.

The Italian manager is well aware of Branthwaite's qualities, having watched him at close quarters during their time together at Goodison Park. The La Liga giants are planning to move for the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

The Toffees would preferably like Branthwaite to stay but are resigned to losing him this summer due to their poor finances. The Merseyside club want £100 million for their prized asset, with Manchester City also in the race.