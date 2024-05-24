Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Florian Wirtz backed to join Los Blancos, club want Rodri, and more - May 24, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga tie against Real Betis on Saturday, May 25, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to pick up a win to boost his team's morale ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Meanwhile, a former player has backed Florian Wirtz to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have set their sights on Rodri.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 24, 2024.

Florian Wirtz backed to join Real Madrid by former player

Florian Wirtz

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack believes Florian Wirtz is ready to join Real Madrid. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season with Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga. Wirtz registered 18 goals and 20 assists from 48 games across competitions and is already linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Ballack added that his countryman can get even better with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Wirtz is ready for Real Madrid. In terms of football, Wirtz can definitely play for Real Madrid. You can also see it in Jude Bellingham after his move from BVB: when you play with even better players, you become even better," said Ballack.

Wirtz is under contract with the German champions until 2026, and Los Blancos are expected to move for him next summer.

Los Blancos want Rodri

Rodri has admirers at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have set their sights on Rodri, according to AS. The Spanish champions are eyeing a new midfield anchor following Toni Kroos' decision to retire. They have identified Rodri as one of the targets for the job. The 27-year-old is an indispensable part of Manchester City's starting XI and has been integral to their recent success. Rodri has registered nine goals and 14 assists from 49 games across competitions this season.

Los Blancos view the player as a dream signing but are aware that prising him away from the Etihad will be almost impossible. The Spaniard is under contract with the Premier League champions until 2027, so City are under no pressure to consider a move. The report adds that Carlo Ancelotti also has his eyes on Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich for the position. The German midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer and could be an achievable option for the Italian.

Toni Kroos opens up on decision to retire

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has insisted that he always wanted to retire at Real Madrid. The German midfielder stunned the world earlier this week by announcing his decision to hang his boots at the end of Euro 2024. Kroos' contract with Los Blancos will expire at the end of next month.

Speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos pointed out that he has been hinting about finishing his career at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while.

"Anyone who has listened carefully over the last few years will have heard me say that the only option for me is to finish my career at Real Madrid. My last season at Real means that this summer will be the end. No more Real, no more football. It's much easier to think about it for a long time than to say it," Kroos said.

Kroos admitted that he has mixed feelings about his decision, but added that it was the perfect time for him to hang up his boots.

"When you start playing football at the age of six and manage it to some extent until you're 34, it's a very, very serious decision if football has always been at the centre of your life. That's why it's not so easy. Now I can understand this feeling, on the one hand very happy and on the other sad," he said.

He continued:

"Of course, that's always a great goal when you're thinking about retiring, that you want to retire successfully. Even before the Champions League final, I can say that it has been a successful season. Now seems like the perfect time."

This weekend's game against Real Betis will be Kroos' final game at the Santiago Bernabeu.