Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Florian Wirtz wanted at Los Blancos; Achraf Hakimi eyeing return, and more - February 23, 2024

Real Madrid battle Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are six points clear at the top after 25 games.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is wanted at the La Liga giants. Elsewhere, former Los Blancos full-back Achraf Hakimi is keen to rejoin his old club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 23, 2024:

Florian Wirtz wanted at Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz has lit up the BayArena this season.

Florian Wirtz could move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, according to AS via Bild.

The German attacking midfielder has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering eight goals and 16 assists in 30 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at Real Madrid, but Wirtz is not looking to leave the BayArena just yet.

A move could materialise in the summer, and his main sponsor Adidas want him to move to La Liga. Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the 20-year-old, but Leverkusen could only consider a move outside Germany.

Adidas are Los Blancos’ shirt sponsor and reportedly played a key role in Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund last year. Ancelotti is likely to bid adieu to both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric by next year, so Wirtz could be a realistic target.

Achraf Hakimi eyeing return

Achraf Hakimi is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Achraf Hakimi is desperate to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Moroccan right-back rose through the ranks at Real Madrid but failed to make the cut. After a successful stint with Inter Miami, Hakimi moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has done a decent job so far.

This season, the 25-year-old has four goals and five assists in 25 games across competitions. His contract with the Parisians expires in 2026, but the player is apparently unwilling to sign a new deal. As such, this summer represents the best chance for the club to seek a decent fee for the player, who has reportedly decided his preferred destination.

Hakimi wants to follow in the footsteps of his good pal Kylian Mbappe, who's seemingly on his way to Los Blancos. Ancelotti is likely to pursue a new face to replace Dani Carvajal, with the Spanish full-back in the twilight of his career. Hakimi could be the perfect candidate for the job.

Los Blancos considered Darwin Nunez last summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Darwin Nunez was wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga leaders wanted to sign Darwin Nunez last summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan forward has endured a mixed time with Liverpool but was reportedly discussed at the Santiago Bernabeu last year. Ancelotti was interested in a new striker to fill the shoes of Karim Benzema, who had left for the Middle East. Nunez had emerged as an option.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said that Los Blancos initiated contact for the 24-year-old, but the Reds had no desire to let him go.

“I can tell you that last summer in June, before completing the deal for Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid considered a possible move for Darwin Nunez.

"This is a story from early June when Real Madrid made some calls to understand the situation of Darwin Nunez,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Real Madrid tried to explore this move, and it was discussed on both player and club side with Liverpool, but then Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool board decided to keep the player.

"But before signing Bellingham, Real Madrid considered a move for Darwin Nunez last summer.”

Ancelotti eventually sanctioned a loan deal for Joselu, who has done a decent job so far.