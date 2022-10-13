Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Former players don't want Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos face competition from Barcelona and PSG for Erling Haaland, and more - October 13, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the season's first El Clasico. Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming off a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek in the UEFA Champions League to stay atop their group.

Meanwhile, former Madrid players Guti and Víctor Sanchez del Amo do not want Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos could face competition from the Blaugrana and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the services of Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 13, 2022:

Former players don't want Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's future is up in the air.

Former Real Madrid players Guti and Víctor Sanchez del Amo do not want the club to target Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, but Mbappe turned down a move in favour of an extension with PSG.

Recent reports suggest that Mbappe now wants to leave Paris, with Los Blancos once again linked with the player. However, speaking to El Chiringuito as relayed by Marca, Guti said that his former club should target Manchester City striker Erling Haaland instead

"I prefer (signing) Haaland rather than Mbappe. He should focus on playing football and forget about the rest," said Guti.

The rumors are back Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCortegana The rumors are back Kylian Mbappé has asked to leave PSG in January as his relationship with the club has broken, reports @MarioCorteganaThe rumors are back 😅 https://t.co/adorXVzpZW

Victor added that the La Liga giants don't need Mbappe, saying his arrival would disrupt the balance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid don't need Mbappe. He's an impressive player. I don't doubt that. I think his arrival would disrupt a lot of things that are very well placed right now. That is my opinion. Of course, he has the quality to play for Real Madrid or any other team because he is a great player, but I don't see him as necessary for this Real Madrid," said Victor.

Mbappe has appeared 13 times for PSG this season and has registered 12 goals.

Los Blancos face Barcelona and PSG competition for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland could ignite a bidding war in a couple of years.

Real Madrid could face competition from Barcelona and PSG for the signature of Erling Haaland, according to AS via The Hard Tackle.

The Norwegian striker has upped his game since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Haaland has registered 20 goals from 13 games this season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erling Haaland would be allowed to leave Manchester City in two years if a foreign club pays his £175m Erling Haaland would be allowed to leave Manchester City in two years if a foreign club pays his £175m 💰

The 22-year-old reportedly has a €180 million release clause that will get activated in 2024. However, English teams reportedly are out of the fray.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema and have their eyes on Haaland. A move for Haaland two years from now would suit all parties involved. However, Madrid could face competition from the Blaugrana and Parisians for his signature.

Rodrygo Goes heaps praise on Luka Modric

Rodrygo Goes has been impressive at the Santiago Bernabeu recently.

Rodrygo Goes has spoken highly of Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder is in the twilight of his career but continues to be indispensable for Real Madrid.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Madrid Universal, Rodrygo said that playing alongside Modric is a pleasure.

"I’ve no words to talk about Modricl he’s a star, he’s cheerful. It’s always a pleasure to play with him, and share the locker room because I only saw him on PlayStation and today, I play next to him. It’s unbelievable for me," said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo also spoke about Vinicius Junior, tipping his countryman to get even better.

"Vinicius played really well last season. He’s had a great season, and I’m sure he will continue to grow and continue to play better because of his quality and speed. He has everything to be the best," said Rodrygo.

Vinicius has appeared 13 times for Los Blancos this season, scoring seven times.

