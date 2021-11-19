Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: French midfielder prefers move to the Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos receive setback in pursuit of Bundesliga star, and more - 19th November 2021

Real Madrid travel to Los Carmenes to face Granada on Sunday. A win will propel Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga table, at least temporarily, until Real Sociedad play later in the day.

Meanwhile, a French midfielder, who plays for Monaco, prefers a move to Real Madrid over Chelsea. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of a Bundesliga star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th November 2021.

Aurelien Tchouameni prefers a move to Real Madrid over Chelsea.

Aurelien Tchouameni prefers a move to Real Madrid over Chelsea, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The French midfielder has earned rave reviews for his performances with Monaco since joining them in January 2020. Tchouameni has also been key for Les Bleus, especially in their UEFA Nations League triumph. His exploits have earned him admiration from top clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos and The Blues.

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their midfield next year, despite investing in Eduardo Camavinga this summer. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for their fabled trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The La Liga giants already have Camavinga and Federico Valverde on their roster. They believe Tchouameni would complete the set.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has made more tackles and interceptions combined than any other U23 player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season:◎ 48 games◉ 157 tackles made◉ 86 interceptions Aurélien Tchouaméni has made more tackles and interceptions combined than any other U23 player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season:◎ 48 games◉ 157 tackles made◉ 86 interceptions#SquawkaScouthttps://t.co/k7mlYn32KK

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also interested in the Frenchman. The Blues have a plethora of options in the centre of the park, but there's little quality beyond the first team. To exacerbate matters, the decision to sign Saul Niguez on loan has backfired, with the Spaniard struggling in the Premier League.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to address the issue by bringing in Tchouameni, but the player has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos receive setback in pursuit of Denis Zakaria

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria. According to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional, the Swiss midfielder prefers a move to Barcelona.

Los Blancos were hoping to convince him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Zakaria's current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season, and he has now decided to leave the club.

Via (🟢): 🔄 (ADEYEMI & ZAKARIA): Barcelona are working for the summer transfer window and the two players they are following are:🇩🇪 Karim Adeyemi [RB Salzburg].🇨🇭 Denis Zakaria. [Gladbach]Via (🟢): @xlemus [tv3] 🔄 (ADEYEMI & ZAKARIA): Barcelona are working for the summer transfer window and the two players they are following are:🇩🇪 Karim Adeyemi [RB Salzburg].🇨🇭 Denis Zakaria. [Gladbach]Via (🟢): @xlemus [tv3] https://t.co/7jN6zjJaU5

Real Madrid were planning to sign him for free, but the player wants to join the Blaugrana instead. The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best holding midfielders in Europe since joining the Bundesliga side. Los Blancos were hoping that he would be a long-term replacement for Casemiro, but might have to pursue their other targets now.

Real Madrid outcast Mariano Diaz offered to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been afforded the chance to sign Mariano Diaz.

Atletico Madrid have been afforded the chance to sign Mariano Diaz, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. However, the La Liga giants have turned down the proposal. Diaz has struggled for minutes at Real Madrid this season, and wants to leave to resurrect his career elsewhere.

The player's representatives were hoping to secure him a move to the reigning La Liga champions. However, Atletico Madrid are not interested in a striker at the moment, having already brought in Matheus Cunha this summer.

