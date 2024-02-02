Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Inter Miami want Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe sent Los Blancos warning, and more - February 2, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Getafe in the league on Thursday (February 1) at the Coliseum. A Joselu brace helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side to get back to the top of the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are offering Luka Modric an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has been warned that time is running out on his move to Los Blancos.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 2, 2024.

Inter Miami want Luka Modric

Luka Modric is wanted at the MLS

Inter Miami have retained their interest in Luka Modric, according to journalist Manu Carreno.

The legendary Croatian is in the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. Modric is already weighing up his options after struggling for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham last summer has pushed the 38-year-old down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric has appeared 25 times in all competitions this season, but only 15 of those have been starts.

The Croatian remains keen to play regular football, and Miami are planning to take him to DRV PNK Stadium this year. The chance to team up with long-term rival Lionel Messi could further tempt Modric to join the Herons.

Kylian Mbappe sent Real Madrid warning

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Transfer insider Jose Felix Diaz has warned Kylian Mbappe that Real Madrid will never return for him if he turns down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

The French superstar’s future continues to make headlines as he heads to the end of his contract this summer. Mbappe has opted not to sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so far.

Los Blancos are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move at the end of the season. The La Liga giants have previously failed to prise him away on two separate occasions and are now hoping to be third time lucky. However, the 25-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future, and a stay in Paris cannot be entirely ruled out.

Speaking on Cadena COPE, Diaz insisted that this is Mbappe’s final chance to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s now or never for Mbappé. It’s the last train he has to play for Real Madrid. I don’t think this will happen again. If the marriage does not take place this time, it would be too great a disappointment. But football changes, and sometimes it takes turns that drive us crazy. Honestly, I think it’s now or never,” said Diaz.

The Frenchman also has interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool reportedly hot on his heels as well.

Jude Bellingham opens up on life with Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham has admitted that joining Real Madrid was one of the best moments of his life.

The English midfielder arrived at the club last summer from Borussia Dortmund and has lit up the Santiago Bernabeu so far. Bellingham has appeared 27 times across competitions, registering 18 goals and eight assists, justifying his €103m transfer fee.

Speaking recently, as quoted by Madrid Universal, Bellingham labelled Los Blancos the best club in the world.

“It was an unforgettable day, one of the best days of my life. It is known that Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world but when you experience it up close you find something amazing. My teammates are very calm and the coach is very calm. It’s a great environment. Playing at the Bernabéu is very special,” said Bellingham.

Bellingham also opened up on his impressive adaptation to life in Spain, insisting that it is his special ability.

“The only thing I think I do well is adapting to the environment. I adapt fully to the football aspect as well as the social aspect. Sometimes I am a reserved person and I don’t like interacting with a lot of people, which is difficult for me because of language,” said Bellingham.

He continued:

“As for football, when you know that you will be here for a long time and that you will come to work every day, it is important to give everything and be open to learning to avoid mistakes and find good feelings. Playing well and feeling comfortable.”

Bellingham reportedly turned down multiple offers from the Premier League to join the La Liga giants last year.

