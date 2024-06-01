Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Joshua Kimmich open to Los Blancos move, club offer €40m for Alphonso Davies, and more - June 1, 2024

Real Madrid travel to Wembley on Saturday, June 1, to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits, having already won the La Liga title this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to take Joshua Kimmich to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are willing to offer €40m for Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 1, 2024.

Joshua Kimmich open to Real Madrid move

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Tobi Altschaffl of BILD. The German midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer and he is yet to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena. The player is being actively pursued by multiple clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid.

The La Liga champions will bid adieu to Toni Kroos this summer, with the veteran midfielder set to retire. Although Carlo Ancelotti is well stocked in midfield, a move for a new midfielder cannot be ruled out just yet. The Italian might be tempted to delve into the transfer market to replace the 34-year-old, and Kimmich would be a fine option.

The 29-year-old is in his prime and has already shown the ability to dictate the tempo of games with the Bavarians. Kimmich is assessing his options this summer and has reportedly turned down a move to Barcelona. However, the German is willing to consider a move to Los Blancos instead.

Los Blancos offer €40m for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are ready to offer €40m for Alphonso Davies, according to Relevo. The Canadian speedster is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who are in the market for a new left-back this summer. Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and the club's efforts to tie him down to an extension haven't borne fruit yet.

The La Liga champions are attentive to the situation and are plotting to prise the 23-year-old away. There's interest in the player's services from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City also in the race, as per reports. However, it appears that Davies prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Should the Bavarians be willing to consider Real Madrid's offer this summer, a move could materialize.

Rodrygo Goes not planning to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has no desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian's future has been the talk of the town following a recent interview, where he appeared to hint at a possible exit from the club.

There is a belief that the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe could push Rodrygo out of the first team. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea and Arsenal are eyeing the player with interest, while Manchester City are also in the race.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the 23-year-old remains fully committed to the La Liga champions.

“Rodrygo wants to stay, he plans to stay, and he’s only thinking about Real Madrid – he loves the project and those close to the player believe it’s the best project in the world. There is no concern on Rodrygo’s side, no intention to leave, and he doesn’t want to create any problems for the club,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Of course we’ll see Endrick and Kylian Mbappe joining in the summer, but it won’t change the story with Rodrygo – he’s not planning to leave, even if interest is always there, he is very happy with Real Madrid and they are very happy with him.”

Rodrygo has appeared 50 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals and setting up nine more.