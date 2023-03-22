Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham advised to join Los Blancos; club working on Luka Modric renewal, and more - March 22, 2023

Real Madrid have endured a mixed season under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has guided his team to Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup triumphs but is lagging 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised Jude Bellingham to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are engaged in talks with Luka Modric regarding a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 22, 2023.

Jude Bellingham advised to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend reckons Jude Bellingham should join Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old is a sought-after player ahead of the summer, following a fine run with Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has registered 124 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 20 goals and setting up 24.

Bellingham is likely to leave Dortmund at the end of the season, with Los Blancos, Manchester City and Liverpool among the clubs eager to secure his signature. However, speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by HITC, Townsend said that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu would be ideal for the Englishman.

"He’s that good this boy. What a fantastic position to be in. Very few players are in that wonderful position where they can choose where they want to go. If Real Madrid come knocking, it is just the most exciting club by none. The draw of that club might be too good for him to refuse," said Townsend.

He added:

"However, he is still going to have Manchester City, Liverpool and others who are going to be in for him. It is a fantastic position to be in. He is (worth) £100 million plus. He is a brilliant player; up and down, a bit old school. I really like him and I think, if I was him, I would go to Real Madrid.”

Bellingham could help the La Liga giants with their succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Los Blancos working on Luka Modric renewal

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are locked in talks to extend Luka Modric's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Croatian midfielder is in the final few months of his contract with Los Blancos and could be tempted to try out a new challenge. The 37-year-old continues to be decisive for the La Liga giants, which is why the club want him to stay for another season.

Modric has made 473 appearances for Real Madrid, amassing 37 goals and 76 assists. The two parties are engaged in negotiations for a new deal, but there hasn't been a breakthrough yet. There's a strong interest in the player from clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and he could leave Los Blancos at the end of the season. A decision on his future is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti taking charge of Brazil a possibility, says Ederson

Carlo Ancelotti could take charge of the Brazil national team, according to Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Selecao are yet to appoint a successor to Tite, who left in the wake of a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. Ancelotti has been linked with the job recently, although both the Italian and Real Madrid have refuted those claims.

However, speaking to the press, Ederson said that the Brazil team are discussing the possibility of Ancelotti's arrival.

"I was discussing this with Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, (Eder) Militao. There is a big possibility that he comes. Just look at his CV. We will know shortly whether he will be here or not. I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there's too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living that phase of anxiety," said Ederson.

The Italian is under pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu following a few unconvincing recent results. Unless he wins either the La Liga or Champions League, Los Blancos could be tempted to replace him in the summer.

