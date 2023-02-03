Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham to cost more than €120 million; Los Blancos eyeing Karim Adeyemi, and more - February 2, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (February 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for a win to stay within touching distance of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Jude Bellingham is likely to cost more than €120 million this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Karim Adeyemi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 2, 2023:

Jude Bellingham to cost more than €120 million

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is likely to cost in excess of €120 million this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder is a priority target for Real Madrid ahead of the new season. The 19-year-old has been in exceptional form for Borussia Dortmund recently and is now ready to take the next step in his career.

Bellingham is not short of suitors, with Los Blancos among a host of clubs, including Liverpool, eager for his signature. The La Liga giants want to upgrade their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos staring at uncertain future, Real Madrid want Bellingham to take charge of their midfield.

There has been talk that Chelsea’s decision to break the British transfer record for Enzo Fernandes could have a bearing on Bellingham’s asking price.

𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 @fiago7 If Enzo goes for €121m after playing 6 months in Europe, how much will a 2 years younger Jude Bellingham go for? Anything south of €150m should get an instant block from Dortmund. If Enzo goes for €121m after playing 6 months in Europe, how much will a 2 years younger Jude Bellingham go for? Anything south of €150m should get an instant block from Dortmund.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Dortmund are yet to put a price tag on the teenager.

"Some are speculating that the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer fee will affect the asking price of Jude Bellingham. However, my understanding is that Borussia Dortmund have not formally communicated any price yet for Jude Bellingham,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Talks will enter into important stages in the next weeks; it’s still open. For sure, I don’t see BVB accepting less than €120m.”

Bellingham has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring ten goals and setting up four more.

Real Madrid eyeing Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Karim Adeyemi, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The German prodigy arrived at Borussia Dortmund with a huge reputation last summer but has struggled to live up to the billing. The 21-year-old has registered just three goals and one assist from 21 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

However, his recent form has not deterred his suitors, with Los Blancos showing interest in securing his signature this summer. The La Liga giants are likely to bid adieu to Mariano Diaz at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could also be coming to an end.

Real Madrid remain keen to bring in a new forward this summer and have set their sights on Adeyemi. However, Dortmund hold the key to any negotiations, as the player has four years remaining on his current contract.

Fran Garcia set to join Los Blancos this summer

Fran Garcia will move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Fran Garcia will join Real Madrid this summer, according to Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa.

The Spanish left-back has created a stir with his consistent performances for Vallecano this season. The 23-year-old has earned admirers at Newcastle United as well, with the Magpies keen to take him to the Premier League.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Fran García will arrive at Real Madrid to stay, he will not be part of another possible operation. He will start the next campaign as a Real Madrid player. Fran García will arrive at Real Madrid to stay, he will not be part of another possible operation. He will start the next campaign as a Real Madrid player. @marca 🚨 Fran García will arrive at Real Madrid to stay, he will not be part of another possible operation. He will start the next campaign as a Real Madrid player. @marca https://t.co/Vnnq6WhcWB

However, speaking recently to El Partidazo de COPE via Geordie Boot Boys, Los Blancos have pipped Newcastle to his signature.

“Fran Garcia will go to Real Madrid at the end of this season. We have reached an agreement. For them, it would have been the best thing on a sporting level (to bring Garcia back now). Real Madrid is a club that acts sportingly, and we have to thank them (for letting us keep him for another few months),” said Presa.

Garcia could be a fabulous replacement for Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Frenchman linked with a move away from the club this summer.

