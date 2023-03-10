Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham dreams of Los Blancos; club want Chelsea forward, and more - March 9, 2023

Real Madrid will hope to keep their La Liga title hopes alive when they face Espanyol on Saturday (March 11). Carlo Ancelotti’s team are nine points behind runaway leaders Barcelona after 24 games.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham dreams of playing for Los Blancos, according to journalist Santi Aouna. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in a Chelsea forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 9, 2023:

Jude Bellingham dreams of Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham dreams of playing for Real Madrid, according to Santi Aouna via Madrid Universal.

The English midfielder is one of the most sought-after players at the moment. There’s already a beeline for his signature, with Los Blancos among a host of clubs ready to battle for him. Borussia Dortmund remain keen to keep him at Signal Iduna Park, but the 19-year-old is likely to be available this summer.

The La Liga giants remain eager to install Bellingham at the heart of their midfield ahead of the new season. Real Madrid are already sweating on the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, both of whom are set to become free agents this summer. They have set their sights on Bellingham, bur the player is also generating attention from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jude Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool, according to Thierry Henry Jude Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool, according to Thierry Henry 👀 https://t.co/Xn4mQDDH3r

Los Blancos have already initiated contact with the player’s entourage to win the race for his services. It now appears that the Englishman also dreams of playing for the La Liga giants.

The 19-year-old greatly admirers Zinedine Zidane and likely wants to emulate the Frenchman’s success at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he's likely to cost around €150 million this summer. Bellingham has ten goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season for Dortmund.

Los Blancos want Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Kai Havertz, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 23-year-old has blown hot and cold since joining Chelsea in 2020. He has been regularly used as a No. 9 at Stamford Bridge, but it's clear that he's not a prolific goalscorer. The Blues are planning to bring in a new striker this summer and could be willing to cash in on Havertz.

Los Blancos are monitoring the situation closely and could dive in for the player at the end of the season. The La Liga giants remain keen to upgrade their attack ahead of the new season.

With the future of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz up in the air, a new attack is the need of the hour at the Santiago Bernabeu. Havertz could be a fabulous addition at Real Madrid.

The German forward has registered seven goals and one assist in 33 games across competitions for the London giants this season.

Marco Asensio unimpressed by Real Madrid offer

Marco Asensio’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu hangs in the air.

Marco Asensio is least pleased with the contract renewal offer on the table from Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Spaniard is in the final few months of his Los Blancos contract but is yet to sign a new deal. However, he prefers to continue his association at the club. The La Liga giants also want him to stay and have already handed him a new deal, but it's not according to the player’s liking.

Real Madrid have offered him a deal, which will see him earn less than his current contract. That has caused talks to stall. The Spanish giants are willing to hand him over €4 million net annually, which they believe justifies the player’s position in the squad. The 27-year-old is no longer a first-team regular and has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti this season.

Los Blancos want Asensio to sign a three-year deal in the said conditions, but the player believes he deserves €6 million per year. Real Madrid are adamant they will not improve their offer.

If Asensio wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, he will have to do so on the club's terms. The 27-year-old has appeared 31 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, registering six goals and five assists.

Poll : 0 votes