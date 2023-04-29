Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham wants to join Los Blancos; club eyeing Nicolo Barella, and more - April 29, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (April 29) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are second in the league after 31 games, 11 points behind Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Nicolo Barella.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 29, 2023:

Jude Bellingham wants to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is likely to be on the move this summer.

Jude Bellingham has decided to join Real Madrid, according to AS via Managing Madrid.

The English midfielder is a wanted man ahead of the summer, with multiple clubs hoping to win the race for his services. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund since arriving in 2020, and his efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants have made Bellingham their numero uno target this summer. Theyre laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who're in the twilight of their career.

The 19-year-old Bellingham is a generational talent who could sort Los Blancos’ midfield for years. There’s an intense competition for the player’s signature, though, with Liverpool and Manchester City among the clubs vying for his signature.

However, Bellingham has now decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The two clubs will meet in the coming days to sort out a deal. Dortmund are hoping to extract a premium fee for their prized asset, but the La Liga giants are unwilling to pay more than €120 million.

Unless a deal is struck for the said amount, Real Madrid could end their pursuit of the Englishman.

Los Blancos eyeing Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Nicolo Barella, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The La Liga giants are eyeing replacements for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric this summer, and the Italian midfielder has emerged as an option. Barella has been outstanding for Inter Milan this season, amassing eight goals and nine assists in 43 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old is an integral part of the Nerazzurri setup, but the Serie A side could be forced to offload the player in lieu of their poor finances. Los Blancos are ready to capitalise on the situation and bring Barella to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian is expected to cost around €60 million.

Giorgio Chiellini was close to joining Real Madrid

Giorgio Chiellini is a legend of the beautiful game.

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has said that he was close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu at one point in his career.

The Italian is one of the finest defenders of his generation, registering 561 appearances for the Bianconeri. The 38-year-old currently plays in the MLS with Los Angeles FC.

In a recent interview, Chiellini said that moving to Los Blancos could have been a nice experience for him.

“I’ve only been really close to Real Madrid once in my career. Davide Lippi, my agent, knows better than me because these things didn’t interest me a lot. I’ve always been someone who is very focused on playing, but at that time, we were really close to my move to Real Madrid. In retrospect, I can say that it would have been a good experience because I’m someone who likes to travel a lot,” said Chiellini.

However, the Italian has no regrets, pointing out that he's happy to be a part of Juventus’ history.

“I think I’m not a suitable player for Spanish football. I would have done like Cannavaro and Samuel who went to play in Spain and lasted 2-3 years there. Real Madrid’s interest was an honour, but I can say that I’m very happy with how it went afterwards. Being able to write the history of a club like Juventus is not something for everyone,” said Chiellini.

Chiellini won nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia titles with Juventus, as well as Euro 2020 with Italy.

Poll : 0 votes