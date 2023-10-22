Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Julian Alvarez wants Los Blancos move; Newcastle offer €20 million for Dani Ceballos, and more - October 22, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sevilla on Saturday (October 21) at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The hosts went ahead through a David Alaba own goal, but Dani Carvajal helped rescue a point for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Meanwhile, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez wants to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are ready to offer €20 million for Madrid full-back Dani Ceballos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 22, 2023:

Julian Alvarez wants Real Madrid move

Julian Alvarez is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Julian Alvarez is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Defensa Central.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the Argentinean hitman as they look for Karim Benzema's successor. Alvarez has enjoyed a steady rise with Manchester City since arriving last year.

The 23-year-old played a starring role in La Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar as well as City's historic treble last season.

The Argentinean's efforts have endeared him to the La Liga giants. With Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu hanging in the balance, Los Blancos have identified Alvarez as an able alternative.

However, Real Madrid will face competition from Barcelona for the player's signature.

Newcastle offer €20 million for Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is wanted at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United are willing to pay Real Madrid €20 million for the signature of Dani Ceballos, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies are putting together backup plans in case Sandro Tonali gets handed a ban for illegal betting. Ceballos has been identified as an option and could be available next year.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled for game time this season under Ancelotti. The 27-year-old has registered just 73 minutes of first-team action over four games and is a long-way down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Newcastle are offering him an escape route in January, and the player could be tempted by the lure of regular football.

Ceballos is already aware of the rigours of the Premier League following his time with Arsenal. Los Blancos are likely to let him go for a decent fee.

Julio Baptista compares Jude Bellingham with Zinedine Zidane

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Julio Baptista has said that Jude Bellingham reminds him of club legend Zinedine Zidane.

The English midfielder joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the Bernabeu. The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals and set up three from 11 appearances across competitions.

Baptista told AS that Madrid need to have patience with Bellignham.

"Playing for Real Madrid puts you out there and if someone does what he is doing, you go global. He seems to me to be a guy with a good head on his shoulders and who knows how to handle success and pressure. It is, however, advisable to be patient with him, because we already know what passion is like in football," said Baptista.

He continued:

"When someone is doing very well we praise them a lot and if their performance drops, we no longer recognize them in the same way. Right now he is a great player who is going through a sweet spell, but he has to be prepared for when things don’t go so well."

Baptista went on to compare the 20-year-old with Zidane as well as Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

"He has the strengths of several stars of the past and reminds me of Zidane. I don’t think he has the technical excellence [of Zidane], but he has more goal-scoring ability. He also reminds me of [Frank] Lampard. His ideal position is that of an attacking midfielder, with freedom to move and be close to goal," said Baptista.

Bellingham remains critical to Ancelotti's plans this season.