Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp wants Aurelien Tchouameni; La Liga duo eyeing Sergio Arribas, and more - July 21, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after finishing second, behind champions Barcelona, last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a few signings this summer and remains linked to more new names.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jugen Klopp wants Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni at Anfield. Elsewhere, two La Liga clubs are interested in midfielder Sergio Arribas.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 21, 2023:

Jurgen Klopp wants Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has admirers at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp remains interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Telegraph.

The French midfielder was a target for Liverpool last summer, but Real Madrid pipped them to the player's signature. However, Klopp has retained his desire to see Tchouameni at Anfield and is eyeing the 23-year-old this summer.

Tchouameni hasn't lived up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the La Liga giants are not too concerned yet. Los Blancos have full faith on the player and expect him to turn things around.

Ancelotti also rates the player highly and has him firmly in his plans for the new season. As such, Real Madrid are not expected to entertain any offers from the Reds for the 23-year-old.

La Liga duo eyeing Sergio Arribas

Sevilla and Real Betis are interested in Sergio Arribas, according to The Athletic. The Spanish attacking midfielder is unlikely to break into the Real Madrid first team next season.

Los Blancos are willing to cash in on him this summer and want €10 million for his signature. Real Madrid will retain 50% of the player's rights, which will enable them to have a cheap buy-back clause.

Madrid will also include a sell-on fee in any potential deal. Sevilla want the player, but need to raise money through player sales before they can fund a deal. Borussia Dortmund also have their eyes on Arribas and could provide stiff competition to the two Spanish clubs in the race for his signature this summer

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Real Madrid squad

Jude Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has expressed satisfaction with Real Madrid's squad ahead of the new season.

Karim Benzema left the club this summer to move to Saudi Arabia, but the Italian tactician managed to keep the rest of his team intact. The La Liga giants brought in Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia, Joselu and Arda Guler to strengthen the squad.

Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Ancelotti hinted that he will test a new system during pre-season.

"I’m very happy with what has come in. They are going to help us and bring quality. Fran García is going to cover the left side well, where we had problems in that area last year.

"Joselu can help us out in aerial play. Guler has a lot of talent. He is very young. I think the fans are going to enjoy this player," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"Bellingham is a good midfielder with qualities that we don’t have in the squad.

"He arrives well to the box without the ball. I want to try something new at the start of this season, to see how it goes and if it doesn’t go well, we always have the old system to fall back on."

Los Blancos remain heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe, but Ancelotti remains coy about the pursuit.

"I have never spoken about players who are not at Madrid. I can talk about the huge number of new players we have: Bellingham, Fran García, Arda Guler," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"We also have Brahim, who has come back very well after his experience in Milan.

"He is a more complete and strong player. I can also speak about how well Modric, Vinicius or Rodrygo have come back. It doesn’t seem right to me to talk about who’s not here."

Real Madrid would prefer to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for free next summer but won't be averse to a blockbuster deal this year if he becomes available.