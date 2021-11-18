Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Juventus asked to pay €50 million for Los Blancos star; club interested in Sergio Asenjo, and more - 18th November 2021

Real Madrid are determined to wrestle back the La Liga title after losing out to Atletico Madrid last season. Los Blancos are currently second in the league, but have played a game less than leaders Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Juventus have been asked to pay €50 million for a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Villarreal goalkeeper. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 18th November 2021.

Juventus asked to pay €50 million for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid have asked Juventus to pay €50 million for the services of Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid have asked Juventus to pay €50 million for the services of Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spaniard's time at the Santiago Bernabeu looks set to end, as he has failed to convince Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos are willing to offload the 25-year-old in January, and Juventus are eager to lap him up.

Asensio has struggled for form since recovering from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year. The Spaniard is now a shadow of the player who arrived at Real Madrid with so much promise in 2016.

Los Blancos have run out of patience with him now. Despite starting in just four of 16 games for the La Liga giants this season, Asensio is not short of suitors. Juventus are among his admirers, and are plotting to take him to Turin.

Marco Asensio will be 26 year old on 21st January, 2022!



No longer a young player. Marco Asensio will be 26 year old on 21st January, 2022!No longer a young player. https://t.co/E97UCyEhIR

The Bianconeri are bracing for life after Dejan Kulusevski, whose future remains uncertain. Juan Cuadrado is also entering the fag end of his career, so Juventus' interest in Asensio is understandable.

The Old Lady have offered €30 million for the Spaniard, but Real Madrid have rejected the offer. Los Blancos may only consider Asensio's departure if Juventus are willing to pay €50 million.

Real Madrid interested in Sergio Asenjo

Real Madrid are interested in Sergio Asenjo.

Real Madrid are interested in Sergio Asenjo, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos are scouting the market for a new goalkeeper. Andriy Lunin, who currently serves as second choice behind Thibaut Courtois, is eager to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo as a viable replacement for Lunin. Asenjo joined the Yellow Submarine in 2014, and has made over 250 appearances for the club. However, the Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order of late. His current deal with Villarreal expires next summer, so Los Blancos could attempt a cut-price deal for him in January.

Real Madrid monitoring River Plate striker Julian Alvarez

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Julian Alvarez (right).

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Julian Alvarez, according to Marca. The River Plate striker has already scored 15 goals and set up six others this season in 16 games.

His impressive performances have enticed Los Blancos, who are always on the lookout for the next big star in South American football.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra



The 21 year old has 15 goals and 6 assists in 16 games this season. 🚨| Real Madrid watches Julián Álvarez, the new star of River Plate. @marca The 21 year old has 15 goals and 6 assists in 16 games this season. 🚨| Real Madrid watches Julián Álvarez, the new star of River Plate. @marca The 21 year old has 15 goals and 6 assists in 16 games this season. https://t.co/gSkR06gogd

Interestingly, the 21-year-old spent a month at Real Madrid's academy as a youngster. He impressed everyone at the club, but Los Blancos were unable to sign him due to age restrictions. However, the La Liga giants hope to win the race for his signature now.

Edited by Bhargav