Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Juventus enter race for Los Blancos star; Vinicius Junior ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 1st November 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday for a group-stage game in the Champions League. Los Blancos are second in Group D after convincingly beating the Ukrainian side 5-0 on Matchday Three.

Meanwhile, Juventus have joined the race for a Real Madrid outcast. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior is ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st November 2021:

Juventus enter race for Luka Jovic

Juventus have entered the race to sign Luka Jovic.

Juventus have entered the race to sign Luka Jovic, according to Juve FC via Fichajes.

The Serb has been a shadow of his former self since joining Real Madrid in 2019. Los Blancos have seemingly run out of patience with Jovic, and might consider his departure next year. Despite Jovic's recent struggles, there are quite a few European heavyweights willing to bet on him. The Bianconeri have now entered the fray.

Jovic broke into the scene with Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 27 goals in 48 games across competitions in 2018-19. His goalscoring exploits earned him a move to Real Madrid. However, it has been a downhill ride for the Serb since then. Now into his third season at the club, Jovic has scored just twice in 38 appearances.

The 23-year-old is at a crossroads in his career, and has little chance of breaking into Carlo Ancelotti's team at the moment. A move away from Madrid could help him resurrect his career, and Juventus are ready to take him to Turin. The Bianconeri believe he could share the goalscoring load with their current attackers.

Vinicius Junior ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior is ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for some time. Los Blancos failed in an attempt to prise him away from PSG this summer. However, the La Liga giants have the chance to sign Mbappe for free next year.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo, as relayed by AS, Vinicius heaped praise on the Frenchman, claiming all players want to play with the Real Madrid target.

"All the players want to play with Mbappé. He is a great player, like Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi were. He represents the new generation that comes to stay for many years," said Vinicius.

The Sports Republic @SportsR3public



#RealMadrid Vinicius -“Every player wants to play with Mbappé. He is a great player, like Cristiano and Messi. He is from the new generation and he will stay for many years in this upcoming generation." Vinicius -“Every player wants to play with Mbappé. He is a great player, like Cristiano and Messi. He is from the new generation and he will stay for many years in this upcoming generation."#RealMadrid https://t.co/9JVylWj1oF

AC Milan end interest in Real Madrid's Isco

AC Milan have ended their interest in Isco.

AC Milan have ended their interest in Isco, according to Sportsmole. The Real Madrid playmaker has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are ready to cash in on him next year, and Milan were among the clubs tipped to be his next destination.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/real-madr… Real Madrid's Isco has sent positive signals to Milan about a move but the Rossoneri don't seem interested in a January move, reports Daniele Longo. Real Madrid's Isco has sent positive signals to Milan about a move but the Rossoneri don't seem interested in a January move, reports Daniele Longo.getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/real-madr…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the Serie A giants have decided against a move for the Spaniard. Milan have baulked at Isco's wage demands, while the Real Madrid star's age also makes him a short-term proposition. Instead, the Rossoneri have now turned their attention to Romain Faivre.

Edited by Bhargav