Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Juventus monitoring Eden Hazard; Los Blancos close to completing deal for Chelsea star, and more - 8th November 2021

Real Madrid picked up their eighth La Liga win of the season, against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Los Blancos are now second in the league table, a point adrift of Real Sociedad. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Juventus are keeping a close eye on Eden Hazard. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with a Chelsea defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th November 2021.

Juventus monitoring Eden Hazard

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Eden Hazard.

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Eden Hazard, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Belgian's future at Real Madrid continues to hang in the balance. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu of late. Hazard has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season, and Los Blancos are open to his departure.

The Belgian was one of Chelsea's stars when he decided to leave Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. Unfortunately for Hazard, his stint with Real Madrid has hardly been rosy.

The Belgian has struggled to find his footing in Spain, thanks to a combination of injuries and a lack of form. Hazard has played just 54 games for Los Blancos since his arrival, scoring five times and setting up nine others.

However, his misfortune with Real Madrid has not deterred Juventus, who are contemplating a move for Hazard next year. The Bianconeri have struggled due to a misfiring attack this season. The Serie A giants believe the Belgian's arrival could ignite a turnaround in their fortunes. Juventus want Hazard on loan in January, but it is not clear whether their offer would include an option to buy.

Real Madrid close to completing deal for Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are in advanced stages of negotiations with Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid are in advanced stages of negotiations with Antonio Rudiger, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

The Chelsea defender is in the final year of his current contract. The Blues want to keep Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, but are struggling to match the huge salary offered by Los Blancos.

Pedro Almeida @pedrogva6



Chelsea still hasn't given up on renewing the German player's contract. 🔵 💥 At this moment, negotiations between Real Madrid and António #Rudiger are advanced. 🇩🇪 #RMCF Chelsea still hasn't given up on renewing the German player's contract. 🔵 #CFC 💥 At this moment, negotiations between Real Madrid and António #Rudiger are advanced. 🇩🇪 #RMCF Chelsea still hasn't given up on renewing the German player's contract. 🔵 #CFC

Rudiger has appeared 164 times for Chelsea, scoring eight times and registering four assists. Real Madrid believe the German is the perfect candidate to bolster their backline. However, The Blues have not given up on Rudiger yet, and will continue their attempts to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

AS Roma interested in Real Madrid's Lucas Vasquez

AS Roma are interested in Lucas Vazquez.

AS Roma are interested in Lucas Vazquez, according to The Hard Tackle via Corriere Dello Sport. The Spaniard has been superb for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos might let him leave for the right price. Jose Mourinho is plotting a reunion with Vasquez in Serie A this winter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Spaniard has appeared 253 times for Madrid, scoring 27 goals and setting up 54 others. Vasquez signed a new deal with Los Blancos this summer, so the La Liga giants are expected to demand a hefty fee.

Edited by Bhargav