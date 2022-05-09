Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kaka backs Los Blancos to win Champions League; Carlo Ancelotti defends Gareth Bale, and more - 8 May 2022

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos have already won the league, while their opponents are fighting to secure a top-four place.

Meanwhile, Kaka has backed his former team to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended Gareth Bale for not taking part in the celebrations after the Manchester City win in the semifinals.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th May 2022:

Kaka backs Real Madrid to win UEFA Champions League

Former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka has backed Los Blancos to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The La Liga giants overcame Manchester City last week to set up a mouthwatering final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brazilian said that he's eagerly waiting for a special final.

"What a great season Real Madrid is having. Carlo Ancelotti is there as well; I’m very happy with this year. Now we will see in Paris what’s going to happen, but I hope Real Madrid can win another final. The Champions League is always a special tournament. Real Madrid this year have been the underdogs, but they are in the final, and they are fighting for the 14th," said Kaka.

He added about Madrid's opponents in the final, Liverpool, whom Madrid beat in the 2018 title match to win their 13th Champions League title.

"Liverpool is playing really, really well. They have been playing together for many, many years. They have a lot of good players that can decide the game in every moment. The game will be really amazing and also the fact that they lost the last final against Real Madrid. There is a few ingredients for this final that makes for a special game," added Kaka.

Carlo Ancelotti defends Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale remains a controversial figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Gareth Bale didn't take part in the celebrations after securing the La Liga title due to a back problem. The Welshman was also nowhere to be seen when Real Madrid celebrated their thrilling win over Manchester City in midweek.

Speaking recently, Ancelotti said that Bale couldn't move due to back pain.

"He wasn't there because he couldn't move, not because he is distant. All the players care about Bale, and he cares about them, but he wasn't there because he couldn't be there. He had a back problem, and it's difficult to move when that happens. I know. It has happened to me," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in 2023

Aurelien Tchouameni could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid want Aurelien Tchouameni to stay at Monaco for another year, according to Madrid Universal. The French midfielder has gone from strength to strength with the Ligue 1 giants recently. Los Blancos are planning to install him as a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

However, Monaco want €70 million for his signature this summer, with his current contract set to run out in 2024. The La Liga giants are hoping his valuation would dip next summer, when the French side might be forced to cash in on him. However, the 22-year-old wants to leave Monaco this year.

