Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema confident Kylian Mbappe will play for Los Blancos, Premier League midfielder prefers move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 3rd September 2021

Real Madrid entered the international break sitting at the top of the La Liga table. Los Blancos have picked up seven points from a possible nine from three away games and Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased with the team’s performance so far.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe might have ended in despair, but Karim Benzema is confident his countryman will play for Los Blancos. Meanwhile, a Premier League midfielder has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 3 September 2021.

Karim Benzema confident Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema believes Kylian Mbappe will eventually play for Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain star was linked to the Santiago Bernabeu all summer, but a move failed to materialize despite Los Blancos' best intentions. However, Mbappe could still complete a deal as a free agent next summer if he continues to stall an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking after France’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia, as relayed by Marca, Benzema claimed that his countryman would sooner or later play for the La Liga giants.

“He is a player who one day or another will play for Real Madrid. We get on very well and I would like him to already be with me in Madrid," said Benzema.

Benzema had previously claimed Mbappe was perfect for Los Blancos in a press conference after he returned to the French team ahead of Euro 2020.

“I don't know what will happen [with his future], but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid. He is a player who has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player in the future," said Benzema.

Paul Pogba prefers move to Santiago Bernabeu

Paul Pogba wants to move to Real Madrid next summer as a free agent, according to Proven Quality via Defensa Central. The Manchester United star’s current deal expires next summer and the Red Devils are struggling to tie him down to a new contract. The Premier League giants are desperate to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but the Frenchman dreams of joining Los Blancos.

Pogba is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, but the player prefers to move to the La Liga giants instead. Despite the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid remain interested in the player and could sign him for free next summer.

Eduardo Camavinga happy to be at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga, meanwhile, has expressed his delight at joining Real Madrid. Speaking on Thursday night, as relayed by Marca, the French midfielder shed light on his move to the La Liga giants.

“My move to Real Madrid was done very quickly. I am very happy and proud. But I don't want this announcement to change my work with [France's] under-21s. Whether I play at Rennes or at Real Madrid, I will continue to give my best, and of course I dream of the senior team, but step by step," said Camavinga.

