Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema key to Kylian Mbappe transfer; Marco Asensio negotiating new deal, and more - 19 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the El Sadar Stadium on Wednesday to face Osasuna in La Liga. Los Blancos are atop the league standings, a whopping 15 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has emerged as the key to Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is negotiating a new deal with the Spanish giants, manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th April 2022:

Karim Benzema key to Kylian Mbappe transfer

Kylian Mbappe’s future is up in the air.

Karim Benzema could play a pivotal role in Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Madrid Universal via Defensa Central. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is expected to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent. Real Madrid are the frontrunners for his signature.

Mbappe has been at the top of his game since joining the Parisians in 2017. The Frenchman has registered 164 goals from 211 games for the Ligue 1 giants. Despite the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer, the 23-year-old has held his own in Paris this season. However, PSG have struggled to convince him to extend his stay at the club beyond the summer.

Los Blancos have already failed with an astronomical bid for the Frenchman last summer. The La Liga giants have retained their interest in Mbappe and are planning to lap him up for free this year. The Parisians are likely to move mountains to keep their star at the club. However, Karim Benzema has emerged as an unlikely ally for Real Madrid in their attempts to get their man.

Karim Benzema 🤴



His goal contributions are more than any player in Europe's top five leagues.

The 34-year-old has forged a close bond with his countryman recently and has constantly talked up the club to Mbappe. That has apparently helped convince the 23-year-old to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The PSG star also harbours a desire to dovetail with Benzema at club level and looks set to join him this summer.

Marco Asensio negotiating new deal with Real Madrid, according to Carlo Ancelotti

Marco Asensio (right) could extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Marco Asensio is already in talks with the club regarding a new contract. The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after dropping down the pecking order recently.

#RealMadrid



Carlo Ancelotti on Marco Asensio and AC Milan links: "Asensio has great quality. I don't know what's gonna happen with his future - although he is talking to the club to discuss the contract", he told Radio Rai. "He's always helping the team", Ancelotti added.

However, speaking on Rai Radio 1, as relayed by AS, the Italian heaped praise on Asensio, saying:

“He’s a player with extraordinary quality. He had a serious knee injury, which left him out for a long time and with a slow rehabilitation. He’s an important player who has helped us. I don’t know what will will happen regarding his future. I think he is talking to the club to renew his contract, but I can only speak about his technical qualities."

Los Blancos handed opportunity to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to move this summer.

Real Madrid have been handed the opportunity to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Carlo Ancelotti is planning to add more steel to his backline before the start of the new season. The Italian wants an able backup to his first-choice partnership of Eder Militao and David Alaba this summer.

Koulibaly has been a rock at the back for Napoli since arriving at the club in 2014. However, the Serie A giants are now willing to cash in on the 30-year-old, with Los Blancos among the clubs offered his services. Napoli previously valued the Senegalese in excess of €100 million, but their current asking price is unknown.

